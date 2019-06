CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY RESULTS

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Hasta Be Reckless (Frink) 31.00 9.60 5.20

4 • Ima Jj Junior (C. Esqueda) 4.40 3.00

1 • Pottawattamie Squaw (Torres) 3.20

Time: 0:15.56. Exacta: 5-4, $84.90. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $215.95. Superfecta: 5-4-1-2, $85.60.

2 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Db Quick Sam (Canchari) 5.60 3.20 2.80

2 • Diamonds On the Dirt (Romero) 4.20 3.20

6 • Fire N Guns (Bedford) 4.60

Time: 0:15.75. Scratched: Watch Out Or Elsa Exacta: 5-2, $7.00. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $28.70. Superfecta: 5-2-6-8, $13.72. Daily Double: 5-5, $89.80.

3 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Hermajestythequeen (Ramirez) 8.00 3.80 2.60

5 • Cashair (C. Esqueda) 2.40 2.10

3 • Two Swirl Earl (Romero) 3.80

Time: 0:17.91. Exacta: 4-5, $7.10. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $11.75. Superfecta: 4-5-3-2, $8.28. Pick 3: 5-1/5-4, $105.00. Daily Double: 5-4, $12.30.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Charlies a Charmer (Arrieta) 4.20 2.20 —

2 • Victory Lane (Hamilton) 3.00 2.60

4 • Jimbo’s Biz (Butler) —

Time: 1:40.87. Scratched: Best Trick Yet, Jerf, Splash for Gold. Exacta: 6-2, $4.30. Pick 3: 1/5-4-1/3/5/6, $8.40. Daily Double: 4-6, $10.80. Daily Double: 4-1, $3.20.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

7 • Modern Muse (Loveberry) 2.60 2.40 —

5 • Hamazing Honor (Mawing) 5.60 —

2 • Digger Heels In (Hamilton) —

Time: 1:17.47. Scratched: Laura N Lukas, Over the World, Lynne T, Priceless Miracle. Exacta: 7-5, $12.60. Pick 3: 4-1/3/5/6-1/3/4/6/7, $7.95. Daily Double: 6-7, $3.40. Daily Double: 6-3/6, $1.90.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

7 • Fulkerson (Arrieta) 2.80 2.20 —

5 • Renvyle (Goncalves) 5.00 —

12 • Fritz Johansen (Eikleberry) —

Time: 1:39.00. Scratched: High Drive, Teddy Time, Generous Kitten, Red Corvette, Two Chance, Why God, Mud Light, He Is a Roadster. Exacta: 7-5, $6.30. Pick 3: 1/3/5/6-1/3/4/6/7-1/2/3/4/6/7/8/9/10, $2.65. Daily Double: 7-7, $2.40.

7 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Lil’ Ninja (Lindsay) 14.80 6.40 3.20

3 • Macho Rapido (Butler) 3.80 2.40

7 • Big Falcon Rocket (Martin Jr.) 4.00

Time: 0:59.78. Exacta: 4-3, $22.20. Trifecta: 4-3-7, $37.65. Superfecta: 4-3-7-6, $22.72. Pick 3: 1/3/4/6/7-1/2/3/4/6/7/8/9/10-4, $15.15. Pick 4: 1/3/5/6-1/3/4/6/7-1/2/3/4/6/7/8/9/10-4, $27.25. Daily Double: 7-4, $24.30.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Zee Ro Drop (Arrieta) 5.00 4.00 2.10

3 • Trudy (Goncalves) 9.00 4.20

1 • Shes So Savvy (Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: 1:40.84. Exacta: 4-3, $20.20. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $15.20. Superfecta: 4-3-1-5, $4.62. Pick 3: 1/2/3/4/6/7/8/9/10-4-4, $25.15. Daily Double: 4-4, $24.10.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

3 • Battle Chic (Martin Jr.) 16.60 6.00 3.00

5 • Wrap It Up (Hernandez) 3.00 2.10

4 • Right On By (Butler) 2.60

Time: 1:11.44. Exacta: 3-5, $17.80. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $21.30. Superfecta: 3-5-4-1, $8.31. Pick 3: 4-4-3, $30.45. Daily Double: 4-3, $19.00.

10 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Morning Report (Hernandez) 13.60 8.60 2.80

6 • Miss Brookside (Roman) 6.60 2.80

5 • Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 1:41.35. Scratched: Dusty Princess, Smoken Danni. Exacta: 1-6, $32.60. Trifecta: 1-6-5, $16.40. Pick 3: 4-3-1, $78.60. Pick 4: 4-4-3-1, $433.75. Pick 5: 1/2/3/4/6/7/8/9/10-4-4-3-1, $20,953.10. Daily Double: 3-1, $78.30.

Attendance: 4,345. Total handle: $271,094. Live handle: $92,430.

Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 6-10 (.600). Totals: 78-259 (.301). Best bets: 9-27 (.333).