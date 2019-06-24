CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY’S RESULTS
1 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
6 • Heza Blues Man (Eikleberry) 6.40 4.00 2.20
4 • Jess Wagon P (Torres) 11.00 5.00
1 • Jess Doin Time (Esqueda) 2.40
Time: 0:19.85. Scratched: Legendari. Exacta: 6-4, $20.10. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $22.45. Superfecta: 6-4-1-2, $70.29.
2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
8 • Hr Back N the Day (Torres) 6.00 4.00 3.00
5 • Sweet Bab of Return (Navarrete Jr.) 6.20 5.60
3 • Cr Lil Bro (Esqueda) 4.20
Time: 0:19.87. Exacta: 8-5, $20.20. Trifecta: 8-5-3, $90.25. Superfecta: 8-5-3-6, $71.07. Daily Double: 6-8, $13.30.
3 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
5 • Stripper Dust (Jackson) 16.00 8.20 4.60
4 • The Bald Eagle (Esqueda) 3.60 2.80
8 • Sunlight Seven (Romero) 3.60
Time: 0:19.84. Exacta: 5-4, $38.20. Trifecta: 5-4-8, $45.90. Superfecta: 5-4-8-6, $40.41. Pick 3: 6-8-5, $101.50. Daily Double: 8-5, $24.00.
4 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
2 • Apollitical Mogul (Esqueda) 13.80 4.80 3.00
7 • Spy for the Senate (Jackson) 4.20 2.80
8 • Its No Sin to Win (Navarrete Jr.) 5.40
Time: 0:19.72. Exacta: 2-7, $19.40. Trifecta: 2-7-8, $69.05. Superfecta: 2-7-8-4, $62.46. Pick 3: 8-5-2, $108.30. Pick 4: 6-8-5-2, $420.05. Daily Double: 5-2, $37.30.
5 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
4 • Richard Ronald (Goncalves) 3.20 2.20 2.10
6 • Euromantic (Hamilton) 3.80 2.20
2 • Cintarosa Beach (Eikleberry) 2.20
Time: 0:52.57. Scratched: Dramatic Excape. Exacta: 4-6, $4.00. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $4.40. Pick 3: 5-2-4/5, $79.50. Daily Double: 2-4, $11.60.
6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
3 • Sho Poke (Loveberry) 11.20 5.60 3.00
2 • Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica) 3.40 2.20
4 • Golden Sceptor (Goncalves) 2.20
Time: 1:30.99. Exacta: 3-2, $17.60. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $16.20. Superfecta: 3-2-4-5, $7.99. Pick 3: 2-4/5-3, $98.90. Daily Double: 4-3, $14.80.
7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.
5 • Sunz Up (Eikleberry) 43.40 6.80 3.40
6 • Everado (Mojica) 2.20 2.10
3 • Hamazing Vision (Goodwin) 2.40
Time: 1:40.92. Exacta: 5-6, $31.60. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $29.95. Superfecta: 5-6-3-4, $102.48. Pick 3: 4/5-3-5, $57.15. Daily Double: 3-5, $91.20.
8 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.
7 • Chocolateicecream (Lindsay) 9.00 4.00 3.20
3 • Broken Key (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40
2 • Americandy (Martin Jr.) 4.80
Time: 1:42.94. Exacta: 7-3, $10.00. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $46.05. Superfecta: 7-3-2-8, $14.66. Pick 3: 3-5-7, $330.65. Pick 4: 4/5-3-5-7, $747.80. Daily Double: 5-7, $71.80.
9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.
1 • Race the Moon (Martin Jr.) 8.00 5.00 3.40
4 • Aquamarine (Hernandez) 4.20 4.20
2 • Road to Damascus (Gonzalez) 3.60
Time: 1:12.70. Exacta: 1-4, $19.50. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $58.00. Superfecta: 1-4-2-7, $36.40. Pick 3: 5-7-1, $495.45. Daily Double: 7-1, $33.60.
10 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.
2 • Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez) 2.80 2.20 2.10
4 • Peacock Cowboy (Goncalves) 3.40 2.40
5 • Duke of Luke (Arrieta) 2.60
Time: 1:10.57. Scratched: Williston Dude. Exacta: 2-4, $6.90. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $5.10. Pick 3: 7-1-2/3, $20.20. Daily Double: 1-2, $14.30.
11 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.
2 • Unfailing (Mojica) 2.80 2.10 2.10
3 • Listen to Rose (Hamilton) 3.80 3.20
6 • Sir Zebo (Meche) 3.00
Time: 1:40.48. Exacta: 2-3, $4.10. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $8.75. Superfecta: 2-3-6-5, $5.00. Pick 3: 1-2/3-2, $8.55. Pick 4: 7-1-2/3-2, $39.35. Pick 5: 5-7-1-2/3-2, $401.30. Daily Double: 2-2, $2.20.
Attendance: 3,736. Total handle: $274,610. Live handle: $106,844.
Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 3-11 (.273). Totals: 63-222 (.284). Best bets: 8-23 (.348).