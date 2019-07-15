Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Attendance: 4,591. Total handle: $530. Live handle: $167,099. Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 2-12 (.167). Totals: 103-343 (.300). Best bet: 11-35 (.314).

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Johnee B (Frink) 15.00 8.20 9.20

5 • Game Gone Wild (Goodwin) 3.40 4.00

6 • Give Me Mucho Dinero (Swiontek) 5.80

Time: 0:16.37. Scratched: Favorite Gramma. Exacta: 4-5, $45.60. Trifecta: 4-5-6, $37.20.

2 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Wonderland (Ramirez) 6.80 2.60 2.20

6 • Thisbetterwork (C. Esqueda) 2.20 2.10

5 • My Corona Sixpak (Romero) 2.20

Time: 0:15.61. Exacta: 2-6, $6.00. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $7.25. Superfecta: 2-6-5-3, $8.70. Daily Double: 4-2, $33.30.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

4 • Residual Sugar (Loveberry) 5.20 3.20 2.60

1 • Paddy’s Choice (Hamilton) 4.60 3.80

6 • Irish Sunrise (Lindsay) 4.60

Time: 1:07.06. Exacta: 4-1, $12.90. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $31.80. Superfecta: 4-1-6-7, $27.03. Pick 3: 4-2-4, $126.55. Daily Double: 2-4, $11.50.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 8.60 4.40 3.20

7 • Giant Payday (Goncalves) 3.80 3.00

5 • Gato Guapo (Arrieta) 3.80

Time: 1:28.63. Scratched: Malibu Pro, Izzy the Warrior, Sky Promise, It Makes Sense. Exacta: 6-7, $14.30. Trifecta: 6-7-5, $19.35. Pick 3: 2-4-6, $27.90. Daily Double: 4-6, $11.40.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Northernbrilliance (Arrieta) 3.40 2.60 2.20

6 • Ever On Cowboy (Lindsay) 11.20 7.80

1 • May We All (Roman) 7.00

Time: 1:17.65. Exacta: 4-6, $25.70. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $104.70. Superfecta: 4-6-1-8, $294.36. Pick 3: 4-6-4, $17.80. Daily Double: 6-4, $11.10.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

7 • Second Guess (Eikleberry) 7.20 3.00 2.60

11 • Kiwitahi (Arrieta) 3.80 3.40

2 • Outfitter (Hamilton) 14.00

Time: 1:31.10. Scratched: Snoose Goose. Exacta: 7-11, $8.90. Trifecta: 7-11-2, $91.00. Superfecta: 7-11-2-13, $65.15. Pick 3: 6-4-5/7, $17.65. Pick 4: 4-6-4-5/7, $66.15. Daily Double: 4-7, $5.90.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

6 • Boalt Hall (Carter) 30.20 16.80 11.00

4 • Candy for Three (Arrieta) 5.80 4.60

11 • Sweeping Edge (Butler) 6.80

Time: 1:10.22. Scratched: Gloria’s Angelo. Exacta: 6-4, $69.60. Trifecta: 6-4-111, $307.35. Superfecta: 6-4-11-8, $581.16. Pick 3: 4-5/7-6, $50.55. Daily Double: 7-6, $66.60.

8 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

5 • Callmejessiejames (Gonzalez) 6.00 3.80 3.00

1 • Pure Sugar (Butler) 4.40 3.20

6 • Gio Angel (Loveberry) 4.80

Time: 1:36.95. Scratched: Madison’s Quarters. Exacta: 5-1, $8.70. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $29.55. Superfecta: 5-1-6-3, $149.40. Pick 3: 5/7-6-4/5, $151.05. Pick 4: 4-5/7-6-4/5, $205.60. Daily Double: 6-5, $53.90.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1 • French Quarter (Eikleberry) 22.20 7.60 4.80

9 • Kota Copy (Mojica) 4.40 2.80

6 • Big League (Gonzalez) 2.40

Time: 1:09.76. Exacta: 1-9, $49.80. Trifecta: 1-9-6, $78.95. Superfecta: 1-9-6-2, $217.08. Pick 3: 6-4/5-1, $430.10. Daily Double: 5-1, $20.50.

10 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

8 • Winnager (Mojica) 11.60 5.80 3.80

1 • Mizzanna (Gonzalez) 6.40 3.40

4 • Agent Bishop (Arrieta) 5.20

Time: 0:56.69. Exacta: 8-1, $25.80. Trifecta: 8-1-4, $75.90. Superfecta: 8-1-4-9, $33.26. Pick 3: 4/5-1-8, $51.05. Daily Double: 1-8, $73.50.

11 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

2 • Dickey (Lindsay) 28.80 6.80 6.40

3 • Chance to Shine (Arrieta) 4.00 2.60

1 • Glamorized (Mojica) 2.60

Time: 1:16.27. Exacta: 2-3, $77.20. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $63.30. Superfecta: 2-3-1-4, $225.94. Pick 3: All-8-2, $17.25. Pick 3: 1-8-All, $17.25. Daily Double: All-2, $11.60. Daily Double: 8-All, $4.00.

12 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Primarily Gold (Arrieta) 3.80 2.40 2.20

1 • Why God (Loveberry) 3.40 2.60

2 • Renvyle (Goncalves) 2.80

Time: 1:37.57. Scratched: Duke of Luke. Exacta: 4-1, $6.30. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $16.10. Superfecta: 4-1-2-3, $8.54. Pick 3: 8-2-4/6, $379.35. Pick 4: 1-8-2-4/6, $35.40. Pick 5: 4/5-1-8-2-4/6, $34,475.65. Daily Double: 2-4, $46.10.