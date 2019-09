CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY’S RESULTS

1 About 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Raging Sidecar (Canchari) 15.80 7.80 7.20

1 • Brozilian (Arrieta) 6.20 5.40

10 • Slightly Crafty (Bailey) 15.00

Time: 1:46.79. Exacta: 2-1, $56.10. Trifecta: 2-1-10, $972.30. Superfecta: 2-1-10-12, $3,573.42.

2 MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6½ furlongs. Auction. Open. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $60,000.

1 • Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry) 2.40 2.10 2.10

2 • Miss Takela (Bell) 2.60 2.20

4 • Captain Drake (Butler) 3.00

Time: 1:17.59. Scratched: Dance and Romance. Exacta: 1-2, $1.90. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $2.60. Daily Double: 2-1, $13.00. Scratched: Dance and Romance.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

5 • Pretty Sweet (Mojica) 6.00 3.40 2.80

1 • She’s Xtremely Hot (Arrieta) 3.60 2.80

8 • Elusive Amelia (Hernandez) 4.80

Time: 1:12.80. Scratched: Delia O’Hara. Exacta: 5-1, $6.40. Trifecta: 5-1-8, $25.60. Superfecta: 5-1-8-6, $45.49. Pick 3: 2-1/5-5/7, $27.15. Daily Double: 1-5, $3.90. Scratched: Delia O’Hara.

4 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Hold the Spice (Arrieta) 6.60 2.80 2.40

1 • Saison (Butler) 2.80 2.20

12 • Final Flight (Mawing) 4.20

Time: 1:41.04. Scratched: Row the Boat, Foible. Exacta: 6-1, $5.80. Trifecta: 6-1-12, $23.50. Superfecta: 6-1-12-10, $32.68. Pick 3: 1/5-5/7-6, $7.45. Pick 4: 2-1/5-5/7-6, $93.05. Daily Double: 5-6, $8.60. Scratched: Foible, Row the Boat.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

6 • Kiss of Dahpespe (Arrieta) 40.20 12.60 5.40

1 • Mizzen Air (Eikleberry) 4.20 3.00

8 • Saucy at Midnight (Butler) 5.00

Time: 1:10.06. Scratched: Priceless Miracle. Exacta: 6-1, $79.80. Trifecta: 6-1-8, $245.80. Superfecta: 6-1-8-5, $142.90. Pick 3: 5/7-6-6, $156.40. Daily Double: 6-6, $58.90. Scratched: Priceless Miracle.

6 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

9 • High Security (Arrieta) 21.80 9.60 6.00

4 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 4.40 3.20

8 • A P Is Loose (Hamilton) 3.20

11 • Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford) 6.20

Time: 1:38.58. Scratched: Glacken’s Ghost, Chocolateicecream. Exacta: 9-4, $37.10. Trifecta: 9-4-8, $69.30. Trifecta: 9-4-11, $153.50. Superfecta: 9-4-11-8, $313.50. Superfecta: 9-4-8-11, $192.95. Pick 3: 6-6-9, $778.60. Pick 4: 5/7-6-6-9, $2,420.60. Daily Double: 6-9, $109.60. Scratched: Chocolateicecream, Glacken’s Ghost.

7 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

8 • Public Safety (Goncalves) 4.20 2.80 2.60

2 • Dr. Woz (Roman) 9.60 6.80

5 • Bandurria (Hernandez) 8.20

Time: :59.63. Scratched: Candy Prince. Exacta: 8-2, $15.80. Trifecta: 8-2-5, $89.45. Superfecta: 8-2-5-6, $113.78. Pick 3: 6-9-1/8, $1,383.95. Daily Double: 9-8, $18.30. Scratched: Candy Prince.

8 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

12 • Apple Dapple (Hernandez) 47.60 21.80 7.40

9 • Western Berlin (Mawing) 10.80 5.20

7 • Some Say So (Williams) 3.20

Time: 1:39.27. Scratched: Merri Mesa, Glamorized Scratched. Exacta: 12-9, $295.80. Trifecta: 12-9-7, $829.20. Superfecta: 12-9-7-1, $640.94. Pick 3: 9-1/8-12, $818.20. Daily Double: 8-12, $87.90. Daily Double: 8-3, $1.80. Scratched: Merri Mesa, Glamorized.

9 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year olds. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000.

3 • Sassy Seneca (Butler) 6.00 2.60

6 • Richard Ronald (Goncalves) 2.40

1 • Hurts So Good (Arrieta)

Time: 1:10.98. Exacta: 3-6, $4.50. Pick 3: 1/8-12-3, $119.05. Daily Double: 12-3, $325.30. Scratched: Beau Oxy, Happy Hour Cowboy.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

8 • Sheer Mayhem (Mojica) 9.20 6.40 4.80

5 • Monday Confession (Velazquez) 10.20 6.80

11 • Why God (Loveberry) 4.60

Time: 1:39.51. Exacta: 8-5, $47.50. Trifecta: 8-5-11, $137.85. Superfecta: 8-5-11-2, $223.00. Pick 3: 12-3-8, $448.25. Pick 4: 1/8-12-3-8, $758.30. Daily Double: 3-8, $22.60.

11 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

12 • Dress Shopping (Arrieta) 5.60 4.00 2.80

8 • Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez) 7.00 3.20

2 • Stella Sweeper (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: 1:44.59. Scratched: Lady Langfuhr. Exacta: 12-8, $16.10. Trifecta: 12-8-2, $33.70. Superfecta: 12-8-2-13, $42.26. Pick 3: 3-8-12/14, $45.00. Daily Double: 8-12, $15.30.

12 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

5 • Saved by Zero (Hamilton) 7.40 3.80 3.60

1 • Irritator (Loveberry) 5.80 4.40

7 • Primarily Gold (Arrieta) 2.80

Time: 1:03.94. Exacta: 5-1, $32.60. Trifecta: 5-1-7, $65.05. Superfecta: 5-1-7-8, $38.81. Pick 3: 8-12/14-5, $65.85. Daily Double: 12-5, $14.10.

13 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

6 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 3.60 2.60 —

3 • Slick as Ice (Loveberry) 3.20 —

7 • Great Sky (Arrieta) —

Time: 1:45.27. Scratched: Parched, Green Card, Wannaplaybigchief. Exacta: 6-3, $5.70. Pick 3: 12/14-5-1/2/4/6, $24.45. Daily Double: 5-6, $5.50.

14 About 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

8 • Scattered Cash (Butler) 16.80 10.60 6.80

6 • Where’s Jordan (Mawing) 14.80 7.60

9 • Buymeabond (Arrieta) 5.00

Time: 2:21.39. Scratched: Kela Brew, Norco. Exacta: 8-6, $115.80. Trifecta: 8-6-9, $576.25. Superfecta: 8-6-9-2, $666.90. Pick 3: 5-1/2/4/6-8, $55.20. Pick 4: 12/14-5-1/2/4/6-8, $208.30. Pick 5: 8-12/14-5-1/2/4/6-8, $1,874.65. Daily Double: 6-8, $19.10

Attendance: 6,721. Total handle: $964,819. Live handle: $295,225.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-12 (.250). Totals: 184-589 (.312). Best bet: 22-61 (.361).