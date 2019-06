Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

1 • Chicazum (Torres) 5.80 3.60 3.00

4 • The Dealers on Fire (Ramirez) 4.60 3.40

5 • Its No Sin To Win (Naverette Jr.) 3.60

Time: 0:15.54. Exacta: 1-4, $22.70. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $29.15. Superfecta: 1-4-5-3, $20.58.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $57,325

3 • Veuve Clicquot (Smith) 15.20 7.60 4.00

2 • Spy for the Senate (Jackson) 6.40 3.60

6 • Fast Bobby (Romero) 3.00

Time: 0:19.84. Exacta: 3-2, $29.80. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $62.75. Superfecta: 3-2-6-4, $29.65. Daily Double: 1-3, $18.50.

3 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

3 • Somerset Allie (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.40 2.10

2 • Rhythm Dancer (Roman) 5.40 2.80

4 • Lil’ Red Devil (Mawing) 2.20

Time: 1:43.52. Scratched: Skat Happens. Exacta: 3-2, $7.40. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $7.05. Pick 3: 1-3-3/5, $23.45. Daily Double: 3-3, $11.00.

4 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden Claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

3 • Hash Brown (Martin Jr.) 6.60 3.60 3.00

1 • Digger Heels In (Hamilton) 3.60 2.80

2 • Blue Moon Belle (Mawing) 4.40

Time: 1:13.59. Exacta: 3-1, $8.90. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $27.75. Superfecta: 3-1-2-4, $7.87. Pick 3: 3-3/5-3, $15.45. Daily Double: 3-3, $7.50.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000

4 • Alotta Soul (Loveberry) 25.00 11.00 5.00

1 • Lila’s Lucky Lady (Gonzalez) 4.00 3.00

5 • Creative Xpression (Arrieta) 4.00

Time: 1:12.42. Exacta: 4-1, $47.80. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $203.70. Superfecta: 4-1-5-7, $131.44. Pick 3: 3/5-3-4, $33.35. Daily Double: 3-4, $28.80.

6 About 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500

2 • Ginger Rose (Mawing) 15.40 5.20 4.00

5 • Gattaia (Arrieta) 3.20 2.80

4 • Girlswannahavefun (Loveberry) 3.80

Time: 1:37.33. Exacta: 2-5, $20.90. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $52.25. Superfecta: 2-5-4-1, $10.68. Pick 3: 3-4-2, $232.75. Pick 4: 3/5-3-4-2, $567.55. Daily Double: 4-2, $81.50.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

9 • Fridaynitestar (Loveberry) 17.80 9.20 6.00

7 • Deflater (Harr) 13.60 7.60

4 • Sendmethemoney (Keith) 4.00

Time: 1:04.22. Scratched: Serengeti. Exacta: 9-7, $97.30. Trifecta: 9-7-4, $366.35. Superfecta: 9-7-4-6, $140.41. Pick 3: 4-2-9, $476.40. Daily Double: 2-9, $63.30.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

5 • Mines Made Up (Mojica) 6.80 3.60 2.80

6 • London Legacy (Gonzalez) 4.20 3.00

8 • Cinco Star (Evans) 2.80

Time: 1:03.53. Exacta: 5-6, $10.80. Trifecta: 5-6-8, $11.65. Superfecta: 5-6-8-1, $17.43. Pick 3: 2-9-5, $161.90. Daily Double: 9-5, $45.40.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

4 • Conquest Sure Shot (Martin Jr.) 16.80 8.60 3.60

5 • Top of the Page (Gonzalez) 7.00 4.60

2 • Tapsolute (Roman) 2.80

Time: 1:38.05. Exacta: 4-5, $51.80. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $56.50. Superfecta: 4-5-2-3, $37.94. Pick 3: 9-5-4, $243.25. Daily Double: 5-4, $45.40.

10 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

4 • Spire (Arrieta) 8.00 4.00 2.80

2 • Everado (Mojica) 3.60 2.80

5 • Hamazing Vision (Loveberry) 4.00

Time: 1:42.25. Exacta: 4-2, $10.70. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $26.30. Superfecta: 4-2-5-3, $12.67. Pick 3: 5-4-4, $126.65. Pick 4: 9-5-4-4, $689.75. Pick 5: 2-9-5-4-4, $187.15. Daily Double: 4-4, $44.90.

Attendance: 6,853. Total handle: $201,649. Live handle: $408,544.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 35-134 (.261). Best bets: 4-15 (.267).