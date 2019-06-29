1 250 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

5 • Yes No Yes (Goodwin) 4.00 2.20 2.20

4 • Teller Titan (Navarrete Jr.) 2.80 2.60

6 • Sharons Darlin Adele (C. Esqueda) 4.20

Time: 0:13.33. Scratched: Another Overdraft. Exacta: 5-4, $4.00. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $30.25. Superfecta: 5-4-6-2, $.30.16.

2 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Undrafted (Swiontek) 13.80 7.40 3.80

10 • Jess Make a Mark (C. Esqueda) 7.20 3.40

3 • Df Zookie Cookie (Torres) 2.60

Time: 0:15.77. Scratched: Corazon de Cartel, La Tabaquera. Exacta: 2-10, $35.60. Trifecta: 2-10-3, $38.05. Superfecta: 2-10-3-7, $175.52. Daily Double: 5-2, $16.90.

3 250 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • First of 15 (C. Esqueda) 9.20 4.60 3.00

4 • Ms Haulin Chic (Goodwin) 4.80 3.60

8 • Ms Jess Knockout (Jasso) 3.80

Time: 0:13.05. Scratched: Ferrari James. Exacta: 6-4, $26.70. Trifecta: 6-4-8, $58.05. Superfecta: 6-4-8-5, $24.25. Pick 3: 3/5-2-6, $66.75. Daily Double: 2-6, $44.00.

4 About 5½ furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

1 • Red Pants (Lindsay) 9.80 5.60 3.00

4 • Easilyunbridled (Eikleberry) 5.60 2.40

3 • Second Guess (Roman) 2.10

Time: 1:32.08. Scratched: Big Valiant. Exacta: 1-4, $16.70. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $15.15. Superfecta: 2-6-1, $127.95. Daily Double: 6-1, $14.00.

5 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

1 • C Dub (Mojica) 5.40 4.00 3.00

3 • Richie Gary (Martin Jr.) 10.40 5.20

6 • Reef’s Destiny (Harr) 3.40

Time: 1:10.41. Exacta: 1-3, $35.00. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $73.30. Superfecta: 1-3-6-2, $129.94. Pick 3: 6-1-1, $77.15. Daily Double: 1-1, $12.40.

6 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.

3 • Candy Cove (Butler) 6.60 3.60 2.40

6 • Classy Individual (Loveberry) 9.40 4.00

5 • Last Minister (Mojica) 2.80

Time: 1:37.78. Exacta: 3-6, $50.60. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $106.95. Superfecta: 3-6-5-2, $70.71. Pick 3: 1-1-3, $25.05. Daily Double: 1-3, $8.10.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

3 • Ari Gia (Arrieta) 2.80 2.40 2.10

6 • Sierrita (Lindsay) 4.60 3.20

1 • Team Hollywood (Mojica) 3.20

Time: 1:16.55. Exacta: 3-6 $5.20. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $9.90. Superfecta: 3-6-1-4, $11.29. Pick 3: 1-3-3, $8.10. Pick 4: 1-1-3-3, $57.50. Daily Double: 3-3, $4.70.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1 • Sendmethemoney (Keith) 17.40 10.40 4.00

3 • Saved by Zero (Hamilton) 4.40 3.00

4 • Master Guns (Loveberry) 2.60

Time: 0:56.77. Scratched: World Famous Sam T. Exacta: 1-3, $55.70. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $104.85. Superfecta: 1-3-4-5, $224.85. Pick 3: 3-3-1, $49.15. Daily Double: 3-1, $8.80.

9 About 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

4 • Satellite Storm (Goncalves) 15.40 7.80 4.40

6 • Dyna Cat (Gonzalez) 8.60 5.60

3 • Hotfoot (Meche) 6.20

Time: 0:56.34. Exacta: 4-6, $87.50. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $134.10. Superfecta: 4-6-3-5, $174.22. Pick 3: 3-1-4, $45.05. Pick 4: 3-3-1-4, $183.65. Pick 5: 1-3-3-1-4, $349.85. Daily Double: 1-4, $84.70.

Attendance: 4,572. Total handle: $295,300. Live handle: $141,486.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 72-249 (.289). Best bets: 9-26 (.346).