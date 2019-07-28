1 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.
8 • Kool Energy (Torres) 26.80 11.20 5.80
10 • Teller Titan (Navarrete Jr.) 4.00 3.40
1 • J S Valentino (Goodwin) 3.40
Time: 0:13.39. Exacta: 8-10, $55.30. Trifecta: 8-10-1, $109.20. Superfecta: 8-10-1-4, $441.43.
2 Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G stakes. Purse: $35,000.
5 • Dickey Bob (Serrano) 6.00 3.00 2.20
2 • Jess Doin Time (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.40
7 • Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (C. Esqueda) 2.20
Time: 0:17.54. Scratched: Db Quick Sam. Exacta: 5-2, $8.30. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $7.00. Superfecta: 5-2-7-3, $6.06. Daily Double: 8-5, $31.80.
3 5 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
2 • Blazin’ Asian (Eikleberry) 6.60 3.00 2.60
5 • Discreet Tiger (Mojica) 2.40 2.40
4 • Crealock (Roman) 4.40
Time: 1:00.08. Exacta: 2-5, $6.40. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $18.05. Superfecta: 2-5-4-1, $21.32. Pick 3: 8-5-2, $117.00. Daily Double: 5-2, $12.40.
4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
8 • J P’s Pride (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.80 2.40
9 • Noble Egyptian (Mojica) 4.80 3.80
4 • Golden Sceptor (Gonzalez) 10.40
Time: 1:35.84. Exacta: 8-9, $10.60. Trifecta: 8-9-4, $12.55. Superfecta: 8-9-4-1, $22.71. Pick 3: 5-2-8, $26.25. Daily Double: 2-8, $8.30.
5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.
10 • Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry) 6.40 4.40 3.60
5 • Water Patrol (Gonzalez) 12.40 7.60
3 • Americas Shinning (Butler) 10.40
Time: 1:10.86. Exacta: 10-5, $31.40. Trifecta: 10-5-3, $595.90. Superfecta: 10-5-3-4, $434.99. Pick 3: 2-8-10, $18.15. Daily Double: 8-10, $8.50.
6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.
10 • Bobby Baby (Butler) 7.80 4.20 3.20
5 • Glacken’s Ghost (Loveberry) 5.20 3.60
7 • Top of the Page (Mojica) 2.60
Time: 1:28.76. Scratched: Conquest Sure Shot, Impetu. Exacta: 10-5, $16.30. Trifecta: 10-5-7, $25.75. Superfecta: 10-5-7-8, $18.43. Pick 3: 8-10-2/3/10, $9.50. Pick 4: 2-8-10-2/3/10, $40.15. Daily Double: 10-3, $2.70. Daily Double: 10-10, $12.80.
7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
2 • Hidden Reward (Gonzalez) 3.40 2.80 2.60
6 • Orts Dream (Hamilton) 14.60 8.80
11 • Patriotic Bei Bei (Loveberry) 6.80
Time: 1:11.22. Exacta: 2-6, $24.00. Trifecta: 2-6-11, $214.35. Superfecta: 2-6-11-3, $810.19. Pick 3: 10-2/3/10-2, $7.20. Daily Double: 10-2, $9.40.
8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.
2 • Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry) 20.80 8.00 4.40
7 • Hotfoot (Lindsay) 9.60 5.00
9 • Doc Curlin (Arrieta) 3.20
Time: 0:56.85. Scratched: Astonishing Tweet. Exacta: 2-7, $130.70. Trifecta: 2-7-9, $115.90. Superfecta: 2-7-9-5, $2,351.42. Pick 3: 2/3/10-2-2, $26.15. Daily Double: 2-2, $27.40.
9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Dixie Fever (Arrieta) 9.40 3.40 3.20
7 • London Legacy (Gonzalez) 3.00 2.40
3 • Parched (Lindsay) 4.80
Time: 1:03.99. Exacta: 1-7, $10.50. Trifecta: 1-7-3, $72.45. Superfecta: 1-7-3-2, $26.12. Pick 3: 2-2-1, $39.85. Daily Double: 2-1, $70.20.
10 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.
1 • Digger Heels In (Gonzalez) 3.80 3.00 2.40
2 • Rosier’s Flower’s (Bedford) 6.80 3.40
4 • Blue Moon Belle (Mawing) 2.40
Time: 1:41.66. Exacta: 1-2, $7.70. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $9.90. Superfecta: 1-2-4-7, $9.90. Pick 3: 2-1-1, $56.90. Pick 4: 2-2-1-1, $114.55. Pick 5: 2/3/10-2-2-1-1, $824.35. Daily Double: 1-1, $7.60.
Attendance: 13,665. Total handle: $616,565. Live handle: $214,753.
Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 111-371 (.299). Best bet: 12-38 (.316).