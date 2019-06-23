1 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

6 • Ring Leader (Butler) 4.80 3.80 2.40

2 • Shez Stuck Up (Valdivia Jr.) 4.40 2.20

7 • Baktohertricks (Arrieta) 2.80

Time: 1:00.04. Scratched: Baby Gordita. Exacta: 6-2, $5.50. Trifecta: 6-2-7, $7.85. Superfecta: 6-2-7-4, $5.03.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

1 • Sullyvin’s G G (Meche) 4.00 3.00 2.00

3 • Shaboom (Martin Jr.) 3.00 2.00

6 • Deputy Dora (Loveberry) 2.00

Time: 0:57.10. Scratched: R J’s Silver Syd. Exacta: 1-3, $45.40. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $75.70. Superfecta: 1-3-6-2, $69.10. Daily Double: 6-1, $52.00.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1 • Easter Music (Roman) 9.60 4.60 3.20

5 • Blue Elipse (Hernandez) 5.20 3.00

3 • Sax Zim Boss (Mojica) 2.60

Time: 0:59.42. Exacta: 1-5, $20.00. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $19.40. Superfecta: 1-5-3-2, $16.59. Pick 3: 6-11, $55.65. Daily Double: 1-1, $49.00.

4 Hoist Her Flag Stakes. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

9 • Spring Steen (Eikleberry) 14.60 5.00 4.00

6 • Lake Ponchatrain (DeLaCruz) 4.20 2.40

7 • Aiken to Be (Butler) 5.00

Time: 1:10.34. Scratched: No Mercy Percy, Hotshot Anna. Exacta: 9-6, $22.90. Trifecta: 9-6-7, $93.25. Superfecta: 9-6-7-2, $73.60. Pick 3: 1-1-9, $293.55. Pick 4: 6-1-1-9, $817.20. Daily Double: $54.00.

5 Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

5 • Beach Flower (Butler) 4.00 3.00 2.00

8 • Remember Daisy (Martin Jr.) 3.00 2.00

2 • Lovely Loyree (Marquez Jr.) 2.00

Time: 1:34.96. Scratched: Kool Kate, Love On Tides. Exacta: 5-8, $35.60. Trifecta: 5-8-2, $59.50. Superfecta: 5-8-2-1, $29.28. Pick 3: 1-9-5, $190.70. Daily Double: 9-5, $144.30.

6 Mystic Lakes Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 • Nobrag Justfact (Goncalves) 15.00 6.60 5.00

7 • Ibaka (Eikleberry) 8.20 5.80

8 • Giant Payday (Marquez Jr.) 11.20

Time: 1:34.38. Scratched: California Night, Malibu Max, Supreme Aura. Exacta: 1-7, $49.60. Trifecta: 1-7-8, $394.85. Superfecta: 1-7-8-11, $561.76. Pick 3: 9-5-1, $519.15. Daily Double: 5-1, $94.90.

7 Mystic Lake Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

1 • Faraway Kitten (Mojica) 4.40 3.00 2.20

4 • Bizzee Channel (Valdivia Jr.) 5.60 3.60

8 • Dunph (Gonzalez) 2.80

Time: 1:35.45. Scratched: Winning number. Exacta: 1-4, $15.60. Trifecta: 1-4-8, $22.30. Superfecta: 1-4-8-3, $19.73. Pick 3: 5-1-1/6, $162.80. Pick 4: 9-5-1-1/6, $1,478.50. Daily Double: 1-1, $18.70.

8 Dark Star Cup Stakes. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

3 • Chief Cicatriz (Arrieta) 4.40 3.60 2.40

4 • Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.60

7 • Malibu Max (Loveberry) 3.60

Time: 1:15.98. Exacta: 3-4, $11.60. Trifecta: 3-4-7, $23.35. Superfecta: 3-4-7-6, $15.88. Pick 3: 1-1/6-3, $22.80. Daily Double: 1-3, $5.70.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

3 • Sky Promise (Mojica) 9.00 4.00 2.80

5 • Gato Guapo (Arrieta) 3.00 2.10

1 • Malibu Pro (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:37.00. Scratched: Soul P Say, Conquest Sure Shot. Exacta: 3-5, $13.70. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $17.40. Pick 3: 1/6-3-3, $17.90. Daily Double: 3-3, $13.00.

10 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

6 • Tapizars Secret (Eikleberry) 4.40 3.40 2.80

1 • Western Ridge (Goncalves) 3.80 3.40

3 • Sedaris (Martin Jr.) 5.00

Time: 1:04.43. Exacta: 6-1, $11.50. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $66.35. Superfecta: 6-1-3-8, $32.86. Pick 3: 3-3-6, $23.35. Daily Double: 3-6, $22.80.

11 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Ready to Runaway (Butler) 2.40 2.20 2.10

5 • Mrs. D’s Concerto (Arrieta) 4.40 2.80

3 • Creative Xpression (Gonzalez) 2.80

Time: 1:05.58. Scratched: Lila’s Lucky Lady. Exacta: 6-5, $3.70. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $4.50. Superfecta: 6-5-3-4, $2.88. Pick 3: 3-6-6/7, $20.40. Pick 4: 3-3-6-6/7, $44.15. Pick 5: 1/6-3-3-6-6/7, $84.20. Daily Double: 6-6, $4.10.

Attendance: 10,497. Total handle: $1,256,077. Live handle: $363,950.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-11 (.273). Totals: 60-211 (.284). Best bets: 7-22 (.318).