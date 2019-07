1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Bojangled (Torres) 3.80 2.40 2.10

5 • Shakem Jesse Shakem (Ramirez) 4.20 2.40

2 • Perrelet (Canchari) 2.40

Time: 0:15.76. Exacta: 4-5, $5.80. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $4.95. Superfecta: 4-5-2-6, $3.14.

2 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Cartels Special Girl (Jasso) 22.80 7.40 4.00

1 • Zoes Sassy Miracle (Serrano) 10.80 4.20

4 • Fast Bobby (Romero) 2.40

Time: 0:13.15. Exacta: 6-1, $110.70. Trifecta: 6-1-4, $82.05. Superfecta: 6-1-4-7, $63.79. Daily Double: 4-6, $19.10.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,200.

2 • Lookin Ata Runaway (Butler) 3.80 2.60 2.10

3 • Housemaker (Loveberry) 4.40 2.60

5 • Ocean Dream (Gonzalez) 3.00

Time: 1:43.57. Scratched: Papa’s Isla Doll. Exacta: 2-3, $7.20. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $13.20. Pick 3: 4-6-1/2, $28.90. Daily Double: 6-2, $21.40.

4 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,700.

4 • Gopher Gold (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.60 2.40

7 • El Enano (Ordaz) 10.80 5.80

5 • Red Magic (Hernandez) 10.20

Time: 1:18.20. Exacta: 4-7, $13.90. Trifecta: 4-7-5, $177.20. Superfecta: 4-7-5-8, $195.33. Pick 3: 6-1/2-4, $32.45. Daily Double: 2-4, $3.70.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

8 • Tri Spot (Meche) 47.20 19.60 8.20

5 • Yeah Yeah (Hamilton) 3.80 3.00

6 • Lucky Ducky (Martin Jr.) 3.80

Time: 1:43.67. Scratched: Son of So. Exacta: 8-5, $101.50. Trifecta: 8-5-6, $196.30. Superfecta: 8-5-6-2, $134.90. Pick 3: 1/2-4-8, $34.40. Daily Double: 4-8, $27.70.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

5 • Mucho Super Girl (Arrieta) 7.00 3.60 3.00

7 • Facing North (Keith) 2.80 2.40

4 • Awesome Pegasus (Meche) 4.60

Time: 1:06.73. Exacta: 5-7, $6.50. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $32.95. Superfecta: 5-7-4-3, $24.03. Pick 3: 4-8-5, $116.40. Pick 4: 1/2-4-8-5, $144.30. Daily Double: All-5, $2.00. Daily Double: 8-All, $20.60.

7 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

7 • Blue Bomber (Mojica) 4.60 3.00 2.80

3 • Knights Nation (Mawing) 4.40 3.20

11 • Two Chance (Bell) 4.80

Time: 1:43.09. Scratched: Purple Sky, Bluegale. Exacta: 7-3, $8.90. Trifecta: 7-3-11, $32.10. Superfecta: 7-3-11-1, $28.30. Pick 3: 8-5-2/7/10, $133.00. Daily Double: 5-7, $11.30.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Delta Reward (Loveberry) 27.60 11.80 5.40

8 • Front Office (Martin Jr.) 2.80 2.40

5 • Ready to Forgive (Roman) 5.20

Time: 1:13.32. Exacta: 2-8, $65.90. Trifecta: 2-8-5, $262.80. Superfecta: 2-8-5-1, $114.14. Pick 3: 5-2/7/10-2, $120.90. Daily Double: 7-2, $33.60.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

2 • Sass Machine (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.60 2.60

3 • Summer Lovin (Mawing) 4.20 3.80

4 • She Looks Proud (Hamilton) 5.00

Time: 1:39.58. Exacta: 2-3, $6.20. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $30.85. Superfecta: 2-3-4-1, $21.72. Pick 3: 2/7/10-2-2, $82.30. Pick 4: 5-2/7/10-2-2, $339.35. Pick 5: 8-5-2/7/10-2-2, $121.50. Daily Double: 2-2, $42.20.

Attendance: 4,625. Total handle: $400,579. Live handle: $166,613.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 92-294 (.313). Best bets: 10-30 (.333).