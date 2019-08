1 350 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Corona Can Dance (Hamilton) 20.20 7.40 4.80

5 • Dream Dynasty (Navarrete Jr.) 5.60 3.80

1 • Ms Dazys Cartel (Torres) 4.00

Time: 0:18.06. Exacta: 6-5, $35.10. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $136.45. Superfecta: 6-5-1-4, $176.54.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Sanngria (Serrano) 16.40 5.60 5.40

8 • Hiclass Whisky (Romero) 5.80 4.40

7 • Whataflynn Rider (Jasso) 8.00

Time: 0:18.13. Exacta: 5-8, $37.40. Trifecta: 5-8-7, $181.85. Superfecta: 5-8-7-2, $60.84. Daily Double: 6-5, $83.80.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

5 • She Be Addie (Eikleberry) 9.00 4.20 3.20

2 • Winning Walk (Martin Jr.) 3.00 2.40

6 • Dixie Nation (Harr) 3.60

Time: 1:05.64. Exacta: 5-2, $15.80. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $24.95. Superfecta: 5-2-6-1, $22.63. Pick 3: 6-5-5, $718.05. Daily Double: 5-5, $20.50.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

1 • Memorable Angel (Hamilton) 9.80 4.40 3.00

4 • Just Splendid (Arrieta) 2.40 2.10

7 • Altered Dream (Martin Jr.) 3.40

Time: 1:12.79. Scratched: Shakin for Love. Exacta: 1-4, $13.10. Trifecta: 1-4-7, $17.40. Superfecta: 1-4-7-5, $9.39. Pick 3: 5-5-1, $61.40. Daily Double: 5-1, $35.50.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

8 • Great Sky (Arrieta) 5.40 3.00 2.20

1 • Trevor’s Call (Gonzalez) 3.60 2.80

2 • Union Riches (Goncalves) 2.60

Time: 1:36.94. Scratched: Tizona, Masked. Exacta: 8-1, $9.20. Trifecta: 8-1-2, $9.05. Superfecta: 8-1-2-5, $18.43. Pick 3: 5-1-3/4/8, $51.80. Daily Double: 1-8, $11.40.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

5 • Spring Steen (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.20 2.10

2 • Dicey (Lindsay) 4.40 2.80

3 • Full of Grace (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:10.41. Scratched: Sparkling Champagn. Exacta: 5-2, $5.30. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $9.25. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $7.76. Pick 3: 1-3/4/8-5/6, $14.15. Pick 4: 5-1-3/4/8-5/6, $98.00. Daily Double: 8-5, $8.30.

7 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

3 • Madison’s Quarters (Eikleberry) 5.40 3.40 2.60

7 • She Looks Proud (Hamilton) 7.80 4.60

11 • Pure Sugar (Butler) 3.20

Time: 1:31.43. Scratched: Summer Lovin, Lil’ Red Devil. Exacta: 3-7, $27.70. Trifecta: 3-7-11, $52.05. Superfecta: 3-7-11-5, $32.36. Pick 3: 3/4/8-5/6-2/3/12, $7.75. Daily Double: 5-3, $8.20.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Hurricane Force (Loveberry) 8.80 5.20 4.00

4 • Courtney’s Hero (Martin Jr.) 13.60 7.80

1 • Star In Charge (Meche) 7.40

Time: 1:39.32. Exacta: 3-4, $56.00. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $355.45. Superfecta: 3-4-1-7, $120.03. Pick 3: 5/6-2/3/12-3, $14.90. Daily Double: 3-3, $17.40.

9 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

6 • Miss Shawhan (Hamilton) 11.40 7.40 4.20

7 • North of Eden (Goncalves) 11.00 5.00

1 • Derby Dance (Loveberry) 3.80

Time: 1:36.97. Exacta: 6-7, $70.60. Trifecta: 6-7-1, $172.35. Superfecta: 6-7-1-8, $280.06. Pick 3: 2/3/12-3-6, $43.75. Daily Double: 3-6, $45.40.

10 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Mia Angel S (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.40 2.10

6 • No Dispute (Loveberry) 3.80 2.80

7 • B L Breezy (Meche) 2.60

Time: 1:14.26. Scratched: Oaklie Gal. Exacta: 2-6, $6.60. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $8.60. Superfecta: 2-6-7-3, $4.14. Pick 3: 3-6-1/2, $37.90. Pick 4: 2/3/12/3-6-1/2, $160.55. Pick 5: 5/6-2/3/12-3-6-1/2, $270.35. Daily Double: 6-2, $14.60.

Attendance: 4,760. Total handle: $464,532. Live handle: $174,560.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 122-409 (.298). Best bet: 13-42 (.310).