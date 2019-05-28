CANTERBURY PARK MONDAY’S RESULTS
1 North Star State Stakes. 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.
5 • Dickey Bob (Serrano) 5.20 2.40 2.20
4 • Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.10
3 • Curious James (Goodwin) 2.80
Time: :15.27. Scratched: Eos Marie Levau. Exacta: 5-4, $4.10. Trifecta: 5-4-3, $4.25. Superfecta: 5-4-3-6, $4.02.
2 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,960.
6 • Irritator (Mojica) 2.80 2.40 2.20
5 • Race the Moon (Martin) 9.80 5.00
1 • Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves) 2.80
Time: 1:11.14. Claimed: Irritator, by Eric Heitzmann. Exacta: 6-5, $12.50. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $25.35. Superfecta: 6-5-1-2, $28.64. Daily double: 5-6, $4.00.
3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,750.
3 • Sparkling Champagn (Roman) 4.40 3.00 2.20
6 • Girls a Bullet (E. Gonzalez) 4.40 3.00
2 • Awesome Sunset (Eikleberry) 5.00
Time: 1:18.91. Exacta: 3-6, $10.20. Trifecta: 3-6-2, $54.30. Superfecta: 3-6-2-4, $23.63. Pick 3: 5-6-3, $8.25. Daily double: 6-3, $3.70.
4 About 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,750.
1 • Whata Show Off (Hamilton) 7.40 3.40 3.00
7 • Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica) 4.40 3.20
8 • Golden Sceptor (Goncalves) 3.40
Time: 1:39.51. Scratched: Trevor’s Call; Smoke Break. Exacta: 1-7, $15.30. Trifecta: 1-7-8, $40.90. Superfecta: 1-7-8-4, $21.69. Pick 3: 6-3-1, $15.90. Daily double: 3-1, $16.90.
5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,825.
1 • Devil Lady (Goncalves) 6.80 3.80 3.40
2 • Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry) 2.80 3.00
8 • Greatest Gal (Hamilton) 3.20
Time: 1:13.67. Scratched: Blinkersonletherip. Exacta: 1-2, $9.30. Trifecta: 1-2-8, $18.35. Superfecta: 1-2-8-4, $23.59. Pick 3: 3-1-1/3, $40.30. Pick 4: 6-3-1-1/3, $53.10. Daily double: 1-1, $12.00.
6 Northbound Pride Oaks. About 1 mile. Turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.
8 • Beach Getaway (Loveberry) 15.20 4.60 2.60
6 • O’Keeffe (Martin) 3.00 2.20
1 • Support (Mojica) 2.10
Time: 1:39.41. Scratched: Stormy Music; Full of Grace; Winning Envelope. Exacta: 8-6, $25.60. Trifecta: 8-6-1, $23.90. Pick 3: 1-1/3-8, $120.20. Daily double: 1-8, $68.30.
7 Honor the Hero Stakes. About 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $53,000.
7 • Fireman Oscar (Loveberry) 52.40 19.00 13.00
12 • Creative Art (Mojica) 8.80 4.40
8 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 3.60
Time: :57.59. Scratched: Sonic Boom; Luvin Bullies; Savage Battle; Sir Navigator; P Club. Exacta: 7-12, $234.20. Trifecta: 7-12-8, $1,031.90. Superfecta: 7-12-8-4, $1,079.03. Pick 3: 1/3-all-7, $8.05; 1/3-8-all, $8.05; all-8-7, $8.05. Daily double: 8-7, $379.90.
8 1 mile. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750.
1 • Son of Poseidon (Mojica) 8.00 3.00 2.60
6 • Minnesota Lucky (Loveberry) 2.40 2.20
4 • Brandy Chaser (E. Gonzalez) 2.60
Time: 1:41.08. Exacta: 1-6, $10.70. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $9.50. Superfecta: 1-6-4-3, $18.60. Pick 3: 8-7-1, $338.20. Daily double: 7-1, $5,930.00.
9 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,347.
7 • Delta Reward (Loveberry) 8.00 2.80 2.60
2 • Coconut Ice (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.10
1 • Take Charge Bob (I. Hernandez) 2.40
Time: 1:20.85. Exacta: 7-2, $5.90. Trifecta: 7-2-1, $11.70. Superfecta: 7-2-1-6, $5.02. Pick 3: 7-1-7, $275.60. Pick 4: 8-7-1-7, $37.95. Pick 5: 1/3-8-7-1-7, $3,741.30. Daily double: 1-7, $25.00.
Attendance: 3,472. Total handle: $242,341. Live handle: $87,113.
Johnny Love’s results: Monday: 3-7 (.429). Totals: 22-79 (.278). Best bets: 2-9 (.222).