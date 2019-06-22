Share on Pinterest

1 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

3 • Capos Hero (Navarrete Jr.) 3.40 2.20 2.10

1 • Wicked 6 (Torres) 3.20 3.00

4 • Game Gone Wild (Frink) 3.20

Time: 0:13.77. Scratched: Chicklet, Jazzing Joanna. Exacta: 3-1, $2.50. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $6.80.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

1 • Capisci (Ramirez) 31.40 8.60 4.40

3 • Df Lawton (Torres) 4.00 2.80

2 • First Dashin James (Tapia) 3.00

Time: 0:15.60. Exacta: 1-3, $36.00. Trifecta: 1-3-2, $62.90. Superfecta: 1-3-2-5, $60.48. Daily Double: 3-1, $20.70.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

6 • Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford) 18.80 5.40 3.00

3 • Cinco Star (Evans) 2.20 2.10

4 • Jobim (Mojica) 2.40

Time: 1:10.39. Exacta: 6-3, $20.60. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $30.90. Superfecta: 6-3-4-1, $19.06. Pick 3: 3/5/7-1-6, $61.65. Daily Double: 1-6, $76.60.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

3 • Gio Angel (Gonzalez) 7.60 4.20 2.80

6 • Extra Gorgeous (Mojica) 4.40 3.00

4 • Nariz Canela (Mawing) 2.60

Time: 1:31.38. Scratched: Agent Bishop. Exacta: 3-6, $14.60. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $19.15. Superfecta: 3-6-4-8, $10.81. Pick 3: ALL-6-3, $9.90. Pick 3: 1-6-ALL, $9.90. Pick 3: 1-ALL-3, $9.90. Daily Double: 6-3, $34.60.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

4 • Bee Bit (Eikleberry) 14.00 4.00 3.40

2 • Conquest Tizfire (Martin Jr.) 3.00 2.60

6 • Callmejessiejames (Gonzalez) 4.00

Time: 1:30.82. Exacta: 4-2, $20.30. Trifecta: 4-2-6, $47.65. Superfecta: 4-2-6-3, $22.37. Pick 3: 6-3-4, $81.90. Daily Double: 3-4, $23.00.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

1 • Fiftyshadesograyce (Goncalves) 6.80 4.00 2.60

3 • Masterful Stride (Loveberry) 3.40 2.40

5 • P Club (Arrieta) 2.40

Time: 0:56.7. Exacta: 1-3, $19.80. Trifecta: 1-3-5, $55.35. Superfecta: 1-3-5-4, $31.44. Pick 3: 3-4-1, $75.10. Pick 4: 6-3-4-1, $665.90. Daily Double: 4-1, $61.70.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

7 • Kinley Cash (Harr) 10.00 4.00 2.60

1 • Reconciling (Lindsay) 3.40 2.40

3 • What’d I Miss (Goncalves) 2.40

Time: 1:18.87. Scratched: Papa’s Isla Doll. Exacta: 7-1, $14.50. Trifecta: 7-1-3, $20.15. Superfecta: 7-1-3-2, $9.38. Pick 3: 4-1-7, $118.95. Daily Double: 1-7, $15.60.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

6 • Just Audacious (Roman) 14.20 5.00 4.20

4 • Blue Moon Belle (Mawing) 3.40 2.80

1 • Oaklie Gal (Meche) 3.80

Time: 1:07.63. Scratched: Sweet as Canbe. Exacta: 6-4, $25.40. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $53.85. Superfecta: 6-4-1-2, $31.97. Pick 3: 1-7-6, $77.40. Daily Double: 7-6, $32.70.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Moment of Magic (Loveberry) 14.40 10.40 6.60

6 • Supermans Bodgit (Bedford) 8.80 5.60

1 • Bank on Me (Meche) 5.60

Time: 1:13.95. Exacta: 3-6, $99.00. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $222.35. Superfecta: 3-6-1-2, $390.32. Pick 3: 7-6-3, $132.35. Daily Double: 6-3, $27.90.

10 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Sin City (Keith) 7.00 2.80 2.20

3 • Carriage (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.60

1 • Icy Hot Miss (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:07.06. Exacta: 4-3, $9.20. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $19.30. Superfecta: 4-3-1-5, $8.21. Pick 3: 6-3-4, $118.60. Pick 4: 7-6-3-4, $1,084.35. Pick 5: 1-7-6-3-4, $5,996.90. Daily Double: 3-4, $34.20.

Attendance: 3,987. Total handle: $605,990. Live handle: $105,661.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 57-200 (.285). Best bets: 7-21 (.333).