1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

8 • Kool Attempt (Swiontek) 3.20 2.40 2.20

6 • Dirt Road King (Navarrete Jr.) 3.40 3.00

3 • Vo Fantastic Aira (Torres) 3.80

Time: 0:16.07. Exacta: 8-6, $5.10. Trifecta: 8-6-3, $9.90. Superfecta: 8-6-3-2, $3.88.

2 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

8 • Krashin King (Torres) 4.20 2.80 2.20

9 • Apollitical Prize (Jasso) 3.00 2.80

1 • One Famous Blue (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 0:13.24. Scratched: Get Em Gator, Mott the Hopple, Corazon de Cartel, La Tabaquera, Royal N Dashing. Exacta: 8-9, $5.90. Trifecta: 8-9-1, $7.90. Superfecta: 8-9-1-5, $4.51. Daily Double: 8-8, $3.90. Daily Double: 8-2, $1.70.

3 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

6 • Rumpleminx (Goncalves) 3.80 3.20 2.20

4 • Heighten (Hamilton) 7.60 3.60

1 • Baktohertricks (Arrieta) 2.40

Time: 0:59.57. Scratched: Causin Mischief. Exacta: 6-4, $11.00. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $9.70. Superfecta: 6-4-1-7, $8.80. Pick 3: 8-2/4/8/11/12/13-5/6, $5.45. Daily Double: 8-6, $10.00.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1 • Command Code (Mojica) 7.40 3.20 2.40

4 • Brozilian (Arrieta) 3.20 2.60

5 • Broken Together (Harr) 4.40

Time: 1:40.79. Scratched: Golden Sceptor, J P’s Pride, Spunky Kitten. Exacta: 1-4, $12.00. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $26.00. Pick 3: 2/4/8/11/12/13-5/6-1, $18.50. Daily Double: 6-1, $7.80.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Lila’s Lucky Lady (Loveberry) 5.20 3.00 2.60

7 • Helen’sphotoflash (Keith) 2.60 2.60

4 • Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez) 5.80

Time: 1:46.27. Scratched: Lady Langfuhr, Under Current, Shot of Wine, Caterina Iano. Exacta: 6-7, $5.80. Trifecta: 6-7-4, $32.55. Superfecta: 6-7-4-8, $13.72. Pick 3: 5/6-1-6, $11.50. Daily Double: 1-6, $11.60.

6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Irritator (Mojica) 3.60 2.60 —

1 • Western Swing (Mawing) 4.20 —

3 • Can’t Touch Me (Goodwin) —

Time: 0:57.99. Scratched: Giant Gamble, Hyperbolizer. Exacta: 4-1, $7.70. Pick 3: 1-6-2/4/6, $10.20. Pick 4: 5/6-1-6-2/4/6, $23.20. Daily Double: 6-4, $3.60.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Giving Tree (Goodwin) 3.00 2.60 2.40

1 • Rosie’s Flower’s (Gonzalez) 6.40 4.00

5 • No Dispute (Loveberry) 4.00

Time: 1:20.36. Scratched: Mia Angel S. Exacta: 3-1, $5.90. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $22.05. Superfecta: 3-1-5-4, $22.70. Pick 3: 6-2/4/6-3/7, $5.10. Daily Double: 4-3, $3.00.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

8 • Hold That Thought (Hamilton) 2.40 2.20 2.10

2 • Supermans Bodgit (Bedford) 5.40 3.60

4 • Gotta Lil Captain (Harr) 5.20

Time: 1:05.70. Exacta: 8-2, $4.70. Trifecta: 8-2-4, $14.95. Superfecta: 8-2-4-6, $9.87. Pick 3: 2/4/6-3/7-8, $2.65. Daily Double: 3-8, $1.90.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Dion (Arrieta) 25.20 5.80 4.60

1 • Oso Ready (Mojica) 2.60 2.20

3 • Blue Jeans N Beer (Lindsay) 2.40

Time: 1:04.88. Exacta: 5-1, $27.10. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $44.15. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $13.96. Pick 3: 3/7-8-5, $14.60. Daily Double: 8-5, $14.60.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Peacock Cowboy (Goncalves) 6.40 3.80 2.60

1 • Williston Dude (Arrieta) 4.40 3.00

5 • Real Fast Music (Gonzalez) 3.20

Time: 1:18.26. Exacta: 4-1, $16.30. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $32.05. Superfecta: 4-1-5-3, $22.55. Pick 3: 8-5-4, $26.60. Pick 4: 3/7-8-5-4, $41.50. Pick 5: 2/4/6-3/7-8-5-4, $109.05. Daily Double: 5-4, $43.70.

Attendance: 3,807. Total handle: $545,176. Live handle: $110,344.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 4-7 (.571). Totals: 88-285 (.309). Best bets: 10-29 (.345).