1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.
8 • Kool Attempt (Swiontek) 3.20 2.40 2.20
6 • Dirt Road King (Navarrete Jr.) 3.40 3.00
3 • Vo Fantastic Aira (Torres) 3.80
Time: 0:16.07. Exacta: 8-6, $5.10. Trifecta: 8-6-3, $9.90. Superfecta: 8-6-3-2, $3.88.
2 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.
8 • Krashin King (Torres) 4.20 2.80 2.20
9 • Apollitical Prize (Jasso) 3.00 2.80
1 • One Famous Blue (Eikleberry) 3.00
Time: 0:13.24. Scratched: Get Em Gator, Mott the Hopple, Corazon de Cartel, La Tabaquera, Royal N Dashing. Exacta: 8-9, $5.90. Trifecta: 8-9-1, $7.90. Superfecta: 8-9-1-5, $4.51. Daily Double: 8-8, $3.90. Daily Double: 8-2, $1.70.
3 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
6 • Rumpleminx (Goncalves) 3.80 3.20 2.20
4 • Heighten (Hamilton) 7.60 3.60
1 • Baktohertricks (Arrieta) 2.40
Time: 0:59.57. Scratched: Causin Mischief. Exacta: 6-4, $11.00. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $9.70. Superfecta: 6-4-1-7, $8.80. Pick 3: 8-2/4/8/11/12/13-5/6, $5.45. Daily Double: 8-6, $10.00.
4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
1 • Command Code (Mojica) 7.40 3.20 2.40
4 • Brozilian (Arrieta) 3.20 2.60
5 • Broken Together (Harr) 4.40
Time: 1:40.79. Scratched: Golden Sceptor, J P’s Pride, Spunky Kitten. Exacta: 1-4, $12.00. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $26.00. Pick 3: 2/4/8/11/12/13-5/6-1, $18.50. Daily Double: 6-1, $7.80.
5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.
6 • Lila’s Lucky Lady (Loveberry) 5.20 3.00 2.60
7 • Helen’sphotoflash (Keith) 2.60 2.60
4 • Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez) 5.80
Time: 1:46.27. Scratched: Lady Langfuhr, Under Current, Shot of Wine, Caterina Iano. Exacta: 6-7, $5.80. Trifecta: 6-7-4, $32.55. Superfecta: 6-7-4-8, $13.72. Pick 3: 5/6-1-6, $11.50. Daily Double: 1-6, $11.60.
6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
4 • Irritator (Mojica) 3.60 2.60 —
1 • Western Swing (Mawing) 4.20 —
3 • Can’t Touch Me (Goodwin) —
Time: 0:57.99. Scratched: Giant Gamble, Hyperbolizer. Exacta: 4-1, $7.70. Pick 3: 1-6-2/4/6, $10.20. Pick 4: 5/6-1-6-2/4/6, $23.20. Daily Double: 6-4, $3.60.
7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
3 • Giving Tree (Goodwin) 3.00 2.60 2.40
1 • Rosie’s Flower’s (Gonzalez) 6.40 4.00
5 • No Dispute (Loveberry) 4.00
Time: 1:20.36. Scratched: Mia Angel S. Exacta: 3-1, $5.90. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $22.05. Superfecta: 3-1-5-4, $22.70. Pick 3: 6-2/4/6-3/7, $5.10. Daily Double: 4-3, $3.00.
8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
8 • Hold That Thought (Hamilton) 2.40 2.20 2.10
2 • Supermans Bodgit (Bedford) 5.40 3.60
4 • Gotta Lil Captain (Harr) 5.20
Time: 1:05.70. Exacta: 8-2, $4.70. Trifecta: 8-2-4, $14.95. Superfecta: 8-2-4-6, $9.87. Pick 3: 2/4/6-3/7-8, $2.65. Daily Double: 3-8, $1.90.
9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
5 • Dion (Arrieta) 25.20 5.80 4.60
1 • Oso Ready (Mojica) 2.60 2.20
3 • Blue Jeans N Beer (Lindsay) 2.40
Time: 1:04.88. Exacta: 5-1, $27.10. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $44.15. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $13.96. Pick 3: 3/7-8-5, $14.60. Daily Double: 8-5, $14.60.
10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.
4 • Peacock Cowboy (Goncalves) 6.40 3.80 2.60
1 • Williston Dude (Arrieta) 4.40 3.00
5 • Real Fast Music (Gonzalez) 3.20
Time: 1:18.26. Exacta: 4-1, $16.30. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $32.05. Superfecta: 4-1-5-3, $22.55. Pick 3: 8-5-4, $26.60. Pick 4: 3/7-8-5-4, $41.50. Pick 5: 2/4/6-3/7-8-5-4, $109.05. Daily Double: 5-4, $43.70.
Attendance: 3,807. Total handle: $545,176. Live handle: $110,344.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 4-7 (.571). Totals: 88-285 (.309). Best bets: 10-29 (.345).