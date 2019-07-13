Share on Pinterest

1 350 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

4 • Sunlight Seven (Romero) 3.40 2.60 2.10

3 • Hiclass Whiskey (Torres) 11.80 4.60

5 • Two Swirl Earl (Frink) 2.20

Time: 0:17.96. Exacta: 4-3, $14.90. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $35.45. Superfecta: 4-3-5-6, $73.01.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Bendi Blu (Loveberry) 6.60 3.20 2.40

2 • Dynamite Daughers (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.60

4 • Wow Wow Now (Mawing) 2.20

Time: 1:39.81. Exacta: 3-2, $10.00. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $10.55. Superfecta: 3-2-4-1, $3.33. Daily Double: 4-3, $16.10.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.

3 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 7.00 2.40 2.10

6 • Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez) 2.40 2.10

5 • Williston Dude (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: 1:36.61. Scratched: Smarty Party Papa. Exacta: 3-6, $8.70. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $18.35. Superfecta: 3-6-5-4, $8.93. Pick 3: 4-33, $15.80. Daily Double: 3-3, $15.60. Daily Double: 3-7, $3.20.

4 7½ Furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

5 • Stormy Music (Arrieta) 21.20 5.80 3.80

4 • Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry) 8.20 4.40

6 • Luvin Bullies (Roman) 3.60

Time: 1:30.01. Exacta: 5-4, $64.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $158.65. Superfecta: 5-4-6-3, $204.09. Pick 3: 3-3-5, $65.60. Daily Double: 3-5, $53.70.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Mesa Skyline (Goncalves) 6.40 4.00 2.80

6 • Union Riches (Gonzalez) 7.40 5.60

4 • Dreamer’s Point (Mojica) 3.80

Time: 1:30.23. Exacta: 1-6, $28.40. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $72.70. Superfecta: 1-6-4-3, $249.18. Pick 3: 3-5-1, $160.80. Pick 4: 3-3-5-1, $572.75. Daily Double: 5-1, $80.50.

6 7½ Furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Bourque (Martin Jr.) 14.60 6.60 5.40

4 • Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry) 3.20 3.00

10 • Kid Frostie (Butler) 9.80

Time: 1:30.13. Scratched: Stephen’s Answer, Hotfoot, Impetu, Channel Won. Exacta: 5-4, $22.00. Trifecta: 5-4-10, $196.55. Superfecta: 5-4-10-3, $239.85. Pick 3: 5-1-5, $281.80. Daily Double: 1-5, $23.00.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Foreign Rumor (Loveberry) 17.00 5.40 4.80

1 • Blue Eclipse (Hernandez) 3.80 2.80

7 • Sioux Valley (Mojica) 3.60

Time: 1:11.99. Exacta: 4-1, $34.90. Trifecta: 4-1-7, $110.55. Superfecta: 4-1-7-5, $34.49. Pick 3: 1-5-4, $110.00. Daily Double: 5-4, $53.20.

8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

4 • Line of Grace (Gonzalez) 19.20 10.00 6.20

5 • Smart Rachel (Mojica) 4.80 3.00

1 • Seynatawnee (Eikleberry) 3.20

Time: 1:39.54. Exacta: 4-5, $31.90. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $43.45. Superfecta: 4-5-1-6, $47.61. Pick 3: 5-4-4, $479.40. Daily Double: 4-4, $100.80.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

3 • Lieutenant Powell (Hamilton) 45.80 15.60 5.80

2 • Fudge Tough (Butler) 10.00 4.00

5 • Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica) 2.80

Time: 1:39.95. Exacta: 3-2, $87.50. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $88.45. Superfecta: 3-2-5-6, $72.90. Pick 3: 4-4-3, $1,158.55. Pick 4: 5-4-4-3, $31,622.90. Pick 5: 1-5-4-4-3, $400.85. Daily Double: 4-3, $204.00.

Attendance: 4,169. Total handle: $789,293. Live handle: $120,307.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 98-321 (.305). Best bets: 10-33 (.303).