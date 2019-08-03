1 300 Yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

6 • Dirt Road King (Navarrete Jr.) 3.80 3.00 2.80

1 • Reigning Berries (Bedford) 8.60 6.00

8 • Custom Painted Wagon (Frink) 19.40

Time: 0:16.05. Exacta: 6-1, $21.50. Trifecta: 6-1-8, $187.10. Superfecta: 6-1-8-2, $265.79.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

8 • Ms Jess Knockout (Frink) 8.40 5.60 2.80

5 • Damn Strait (Torres) 3.40 2.60

4 • High Rate of Motion (Romero) 3.20

Time: 0:19.84. Exacta: 8-5, $12.00. Trifecta: 8-5-4, $35.25. Superfecta: 8-5-4-2, $13.88. Superfecta: 8-5-4-1, $9.16. Daily Double: 6-8, $7.60.

3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Last Minister (Gonzalez) 6.20 3.20 2.80

9 • Jerf (Arrieta) 5.20 4.00

8 • Lovanskol (Meche) 3.40

3 • Factory Made (Goncalves) 3.20

Time: 1:31.57. Scratched: Couch Trainer, Second Guess. Exacta: 6-9, $14.00. Trifecta: 6-9-3, $13.25. Trifecta: 6-9-8, $20.90. Superfecta: 6-9-8-3, $19.90. Superfecta: 6-9-3-8, $23.64. Pick 3: 6-8-5/6/11, $27.75. Daily Double: 8-6, $17.10.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1 • Ginger Rose (Mawing) 23.00 8.60 3.60

4 • Silvera (Mojica) 4.00 3.00

7 • Stellabrini (Arrieta) 4.00

Time: 1:37.98. Scratched: Cause to Wonder, Princess O'Prado. Exacta: 1-4, $44.40. Trifecta: 1-4-7, $130.35. Superfecta: 1-4-7-10, $306.93. Pick 3: 8-5/6/11-1, $92.25. Daily Double: 6-1, $57.80.

5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Satellite Storm (Gonzalez) 8.20 3.80 4.00

5 • Win Lion Win (Meche) 5.60 3.80

1 • Burgameister (Goncalves) 3.20

Time: 0:56.23. Scratched: Majestic Pride, Creative Art. Exacta: 9-5, $17.20. Trifecta: 9-5-1, $34.35. Superfecta: 9-5-1-4, $90.90. Pick 3: 5/6/11-1-9, $122.20. Daily Double: 1-9, $114.30.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

6 • Smooth Criminal (Roman) 26.60 13.40 8.00

1 • Drama in Danube (Butler) 6.60 5.20

2 • Welldidyougetit (Hernandez) 6.20

Time: 1:17.93. Scratched: Money Broker. Exacta: 6-1, $91.10. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $531.90. Superfecta: 6-1-2-7, $723.43. Pick 3: 1-9-6, $339.70. Pick 4: 5/6/11-1-9-6, $968.15. Daily Double: 9-6, $55.00.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

1 • Marshall Hill (Harr) 4.20 3.20 2.80

6 • Flash Brown (Meche) 31.40 10.80

8 • Officer Sid (Mawing) 5.20

Time: 1:20.00. Scratched: Wild Monkey. Exacta: 1-6, $172.60. Trifecta: 1-6-8, $975.70. Superfecta: 1-6-8-9, $722.46. Pick 3: 9-6-1/7, $107.20. Daily Double: 6-1, $44.70.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

8 • Panoe (Lindsay) 3.20 2.60 2.20

7 • Mizzen Air (Martin Jr.) 2.80 2.40

2 • Cuando Again (Hamilton) 3.80

Time: 1:18.43. Scratched: Ryan and Madison, Tribal Transit. Exacta: 8-7, $4.80. Trifecta: 8-7-2, $8.70. Superfecta: 8-7-2-3, $3.67. Pick 3: 6-1/7-5/6/8, $55.60. Daily Double: 1-8, $4.90.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

6 • Rolls Royce Deal (Arrieta) 6.40 3.00 2.20

3 • Ender (Hamilton) 2.60 2.10

2 • Luckynsuccessful (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:18.04. Scratched: Speeding Kid. Exacta: 6-3, $5.50. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $8.15. Pick 3: 1/7-5/6/8-6, $10.75. Daily Double: 8-6, $8.30.

10 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Greatest Gal (Arrieta) 7.20 4.80 2.80

2 • Icy Hot Miss (Hernandez) 15.40 4.20

6 • She's Not the Pope (Eikleberry) 4.20

Time: 1:12.61. Exacta: 3-2, $31.70. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $129.10. Superfecta: 3-2-6-1, $21.59. Pick 3: 5/6/8-6-3, $18.50. Pick 4: 1/7-5/6/8-6-3, $47.40. Pick 5: 6-1/7-5/6/8-6-3, $294.50. Daily Double: 6-3, $10.00.

Attendance: 5,102. Total handle: $133,515. Live handle: $769,424.

Johnny Love's results: Friday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 120-400 (.300). Best bet: 12-41 (.293).