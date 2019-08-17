1 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Direct Impact (Goodwin) 16.00 6.60 4.20

3 • Fearless Bodgit (Martin Jr.) 4.60 3.20

6 • Sir Zebo (Meche) 2.60

Time: 1:40.16. Exacta: 2-3, $30.70. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $39.75. Superfecta: 2-3-6-7, $35.22.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

2 • Ray’s Angel (Loveberry) 18.20 7.20 3.40

5 • Easter Music (Roman) 3.40 2.40

3 • Blue Eclipse (Hernandez) 2.20

Time: 1:04.21. Exacta: 2-5, $31.70. Trifecta: 2-5-3, $25.70. Superfecta: 2-5-3-4, $18.08. Daily Double: 2-2, $26.80.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

2 • Pure Sugar (Butler) 4.40 2.80 2.20

4 • Melody Rose (Martin Jr.) 3.20 2.60

5 • Summer Lovin (Hernandez) 3.00

Time: 1:37.86. Exacta: 2-4, $6.10. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $9.35. Superfecta: 2-4-5-8, $2.40. Pick 3: 2-2-1/2/3, $83.65. Daily Double: 2-2, $15.70.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Sweet Idi (Mojica) 3.60 3.00 2.10

3 • Bevolution (Hamilton) 5.40 2.80

2 • Chroniqueur (Meche) 2.10

Time: 1:37.80. Scratched: Red Pants, English Ransom, Factory Made. Exacta: 6-3, $12.00. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $12.35. Pick 3: 2-1/2/3-1/5/6/8, $23.80. Daily Double: 2-6, $3.50.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Gattaia (Arrieta) 4.00 3.00 —

7 • Dusty Princess (Bell) 5.60 —

8 • Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry) —

Time: 1:41.96. Scratched: Ginger Rose, Showreel, Atilla Katie, Cause to Wonder, Housemaker. Exacta: 5-7, $12.10. Trifecta: 1/2/3-1/5/6/8-5, $5.35. Pick 4: 2-1/2/3-1/5/6/8-5, $60.85. Daily Double: 6-5, $4.60.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Spirit of Caledon (Mojica) 5.40 3.40 2.80

6 • Star in Charge (Meche) 5.00 4.00

1 • Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton) 5.60

Time: 1:38.30. Scratched: Classy Individual. Exacta: 5-6, $10.30. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $22.40. Superfecta: 5-6-1-4, $10.49. Daily Double: 5-5, $7.30.

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Langs Legend (Martin Jr.) 9.00 3.60 2.20

1 • Dion (Arrieta) 4.00 2.80

4 • Oso Ready (Mojica) 2.10

Time: 0:58.11. Scratched: World Famous Sam T. Exacta: 3-1, $16.90. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $14.60. Pick 3: 5-2/5-3, $20.45. Daily Double: 5-3, $6.00.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Jimbo’s Biz (Eikleberry) 9.20 4.20 3.40

1 • Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves) 4.00 3.40

3 • May We All (Roman) 4.00

Time: 1;17.46. Exacta: 5-1, $19.40. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $40.60. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $8.94. Pick 3: 2/5-3-5, $38.50. Daily Double: 3-5, $20.40.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Funky (Butler) 3.40 2.20 2.10

5 • Gotta Lil Captain (Harr) 3.00 2.10

6 • Bank On Me (Gonzalez) 2.40

Time: 1:06.03. Scratched: Keagan’s Ford. Exacta: 1-5, $3.10. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $3.95. Pick 3: 3-5-1/4, $39.30. Pick 4: 2/5-3-5-1/4, $92.80. Pick 5: 5-2/5-3-5-1/4, $65.60. Daily Double: 5-1, $10.10.

Attendance: 5,303. Total handle: $508,422. Live handle: $117,191.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 148-474 (.312). Best bet: 16-49 (.327).