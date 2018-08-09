Canterbury Park’s $400 million redevelopment project overcame its final hurdle Wednesday night, as the Shakopee City Council approved a tax-increment financing package to fund new roads for the project and other infrastructure improvements.

Construction of Canterbury Commons, a gated luxury housing complex at the popular Shakopee racetrack, is expected to begin this fall.

Bloomington-based developer Doran Cos. plans to build 596 upscale apartments with amenities on the track’s west side. The area eventually will have around 100 units of owner-occupied townhouses and senior condominiums, plus a boutique hotel.

Once completed, the project will become the largest mixed-use development in Shakopee’s history.

“The benefits Canterbury Commons will offer our community are tremendous,” said Canterbury Park President Randy Sampson.

Sampson said he envisions a bustling hub of specialty retail shops, eateries and office space, and also hopes to lure high-wage employment opportunities to town while improving traffic flow on adjacent streets.