1st-$11,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs
2nd-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs
3rd-$12,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
4th-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
5th-$34,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
6th-$35,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW2 L), Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
7th-$28,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
8th-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
9th-$17,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
10th-$19,500, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
