Canterbury Park has closed its card club and on-track simulcast operations because of the coronavirus outbreak, but officials said Monday they hope to begin the live racing season as scheduled May 15.

The closure started Monday at noon and could last as long as eight weeks. While Canterbury President Randy Sampson hopes the 65-day season won’t be delayed, other horse racing facilities around the world were canceling cards or barring spectators.

Running Aces Casino, Hotel and Racetrack said Monday afternoon that it would close casino and simulcast operations, following pressure from state officials and some employees. The Minnesota Racing Commission had pushed for Running Aces to close down by noon on Monday.

More changes could come Tuesday, when Churchill Downs said it would make a statement regarding the timing of the Kentucky Derby, scheduled for May 2, and the Kentucky Oaks, set for May 1. At California’s Santa Anita Park, where racing is continuing with no spectators, trainer Bob Baffert said Saturday that the Derby could be postponed to June or September.

Turf Paradise in Phoenix, the winter home for many Canterbury trainers, announced Saturday that it was ending its season immediately. Keeneland, in Lexington, Ky., canceled its spring season Monday. England’s famed Grand National steeplechase was called off, as was all horse racing in France until April 15.

Sampson said Canterbury considered staying open for simulcasting, with the caveats that all wagering would be done via machines rather than betting windows, and horseplayers would have to keep their distance from one another. As more closures and restrictions were announced Saturday, he made the choice to shutter the simulcast area, as well as the card room and all special events.

“Things really evolved quickly,” Sampson said. “And right now, there’s no end in sight.

“Currently, we are proceeding as planned with live racing. Nothing has changed in that regard. We have to monitor the situation, and things are changing quickly. But that is still our plan, to start racing as intended on May 15.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that all gatherings of 50 or more people be delayed for eight weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Canterbury’s season opener is scheduled for eight weeks from Friday.

Sampson said the goal is to reopen the card room and simulcasting as soon as possible, but he emphasized that Canterbury will do whatever “is in the best interest of the health and safety” of patrons and employees.

Canterbury’s thoroughbred and quarter horse racing season is scheduled to run through Sept. 12. Running Aces said on its website Monday that “planning continues’’ for its live harness racing season. The 55-day season is scheduled for May 16 to Sept. 13.

Several tracks that currently are conducting live racing have closed the grounds to spectators. Aqueduct in New York said Monday that only essential staff — not including horse owners — will be allowed on the grounds when racing resumes Friday. Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark., another winter destination for Canterbury’s trainers, has closed its casino through March 30 but intends to continue racing through May 2.

Oaklawn expected 40,000 fans for last Saturday’s Rebel Stakes, a steppingstone to the Kentucky Derby. Instead, the Baffert-trained Nadal won before an empty grandstand. Baffert discussed the uncertainty Saturday, when he saddled another of his 3-year-olds, Charlatan, for a victory at Santa Anita.

Baffert told the Santa Anita media staff he didn’t know if his horse would run the Santa Anita Derby on April 4, “because nobody’s really sure when anything’s going to happen.”

“Churchill is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June, or in September,” he added. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s kind of scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control.”