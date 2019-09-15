by the numbers

2019 2018 % change

Race days 66 69 -4.3

Attendance 6,592 6,506 +1.3

Total handle $615,671 $697,720 -11.8

On-track handle $161,043 $164,926 -2.4

Out-of-state handle $454,628 $532,795 -14.7

Field size 7.31 7.61 -3.9

Daily purses $228,189 $220,735 +3.4

All numbers are daily averages. Total handle is the amount bet on Canterbury's races at the track and out of state.