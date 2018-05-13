DETROIT — Robinson Cano left Seattle's game at Detroit in the third inning Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.
Cano was struck by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy, then went to the dugout while being replaced by a pinch runner.
The 35-year-old Cano is hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle's win Saturday night.
The Mariners came into Sunday's game with a 22-16 record, and Cano is one of the team's biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.
In the fifth season of a $240 million, 10-year contract, Cano has played in at least 150 games in each of the last 11 seasons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former Seahawks, LA Rams coach Chuck Knox dies at 86
Chuck Knox, the veteran NFL coach who led the Seattle Seahawks for nine years and took the Los Angeles Rams to three straight NFC championship games, has died. He was 86.
Twins
Tigers top Mariners 5-4, Cano fractures hand
Jose Iglesias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday after the Mariners lost standout second baseman Robinson Cano to a fractured hand.
Twins
Kluber, Gomes lead Indians past Royals 11-2
Corey Kluber became the American League's first six-game winner and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 11-2 on Sunday.
Twins
Newcomb helps Braves beat Marlins with 1-hitter, 4-3
Sean Newcomb allowed no runs for the third start in a row and gave up only one hit in six innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Sunday.
MN United
Pochettino Tottenham future unclear ahead of talks with club
Mauricio Pochettino has added to doubts over his Tottenham future by expressing uncertainty over whether chairman Daniel Levy agrees with his plans to make the team more competitive.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.