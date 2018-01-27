MINNEAPOLIS — Cannon Falls Beacon publisher Mike Dalton is the new president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

Dalton is a fifth-generation newspaper editor and publisher, taking the reins from his father Dick Dalton in 2013. The Cannon Falls Beacon has been in the Dalton family since 1880.

Dalton was elected Friday at the organization's annual meeting.

Dalton replaces Chris Schultz of the Herald Journal. Karin Ramige of the McLeod County Chronicle is first vice president, Chris Knight of the Mesabi Daily News is second vice president, and Justin Lessman of the Jackson County Pilot is third vice president.

Other board members are Chad Koenen of Henning Publications, Crystal Miller of the Albert Lea Tribune, Diann Drew of the Alexandria Echo Press, and newly elected Mark Weber of APG Media.