CANNES, France — A day after joining the 82 women protest at the Cannes Film Festival, Salma Hayek says change for women in Hollywood is already happening.

In a conversation Sunday as part of the "Women in Motion" talk series at Cannes, Hayek said her production company is having trouble keeping up with the demand for female writers and directors. The actress-producer said she's sold four TV shows about women this year.

The change, Hayek said, "already happened."

Hayek also remarked on her allegation of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein in an op-ed in December. Weinstein at the time issued a lengthy statement of denial.

Hayek said Weinstein specifically contested her claim and that of Lupita Nyong'o because they're women of color.