CANNES, France — In one of the biggest sales of the Cannes Film Festival, Universal Pictures has acquired the female-led spy thriller "355," which Jessica Chastain has promoted as an antidote to male-centered action films.
Universal on Saturday closed the sale of the highly touted project. Earlier this week, Chastain and co-stars Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing posed for photographers and pitched the film to potential buyers.
Simon Kinberg, director of the upcoming X-Men film "Dark Phoenix," in which Chastain co-stars, is slated to direct the film. With an approximate budget of $75 million, "355" was one of the highest-profile projects up for sale in Cannes, the world's largest film market.
Deadline first reported the deal.
