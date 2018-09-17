– The fight was so close at the final bell that no one in the arena — including Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez — knew who would leave the ring with the middleweight title belts.

It was Alvarez, though by the slimmest of margins. He won the last round on two scorecards Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip to hand Golovkin the first loss of his career in a fight that more than lived up to its advance billing.

To settle who is really the best, though, they may just have to do it a third time. And that's fine with both fighters, who have now gone 24 rounds together with little but a few points on the scorecards to separate them.

"If the people want us to do it again, let's do it again," Alvarez said.

"It would be great to have a third fight," Golovkin said.

A third fight will almost certainly happen, and for that fight fans have to be grateful. Alvarez (50-1-2) and Golovkin (38-1-1) showcased their sport at the highest level in a fight that one judge scored a draw and two others had Alvarez 115-113.

That meant Alvarez, a Mexican hero, proudly carried the belts out of the ring after a bruising 12 rounds watched by a roaring crowd of 21,965.

"It's one of the happiest days of my life," said Alvarez, who fought Golovkin to a draw a year earlier and had to deal with a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug while preparing for the rematch.

It wasn't so happy for Golovkin, a slugger from Kazakhstan who for years walked through whoever was put in front of him. Golovkin rallied in the final rounds to make the fight close, only to listen to another name called at the end.

"I feel like I'm a champion but he's also a champion," Golovkin said. "It was a fight of two champions tonight."

Though Golovkin and his handlers were careful not to criticize the decision, promoter Tom Loeffler said later that it was tough to win a decision in an arena packed with Alvarez fans on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

"I don't know if we can win a decision in Las Vegas," Loeffler said.

Ringside punch stats showed a close fight, though they favored Golovkin by a small margin. Golovkin was credited with landing 234 of 879 punches while Alvarez landed 203 of 622.

Unlike many close decisions in boxing, though, there was no huge outcry, largely because the fight was almost too close to call. Alvarez said a knockout would have settled that.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the knockout, but we got the victory," he said.