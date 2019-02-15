BETHLEHEM, Pa. — With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they're "born" is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday as "Bob Born Day" in a ceremony at company offices.
Born, now 94, joined his father's candy business in 1946 and figured out a way to automate production of Peeps, which had been made by hand. Today, Just Born produces about 5.5 million Peeps per day.
The city's proclamation says Peeps are "an iconic symbol of Easter."
Just Born CEO Ross Born, Bob Born's son, says "we are thankful for his many years of service to Just Born."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
N.D. records strongest year ever for oil output
The second largest oil-producing state behind Texas, both oil and gas production hit record highs in December.
National
Trump declaration faces uncertain fate in coming court fight
Let the lawsuits begin.
National
Solar bill passes Kentucky House, heads back to Senate
Lawmakers in coal-loving Kentucky have approved a bill that could make solar panels less lucrative for residential customers beyond 2020.
Business
Bloomington-based Toro will pay $700 million for company that makes Ditch Witch
The purchase of Oklahoma-based Charles Machine Works will expand Toro into the underground pipe and cable market.
Business
Stocks post strong finish as optimism over trade talks grows
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 400 points Friday as renewed optimism over trade talks between the U.S. and China put investors in…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.