A sampling of Candy

Arena Dances’ Candy Box Dance Festival culminates this weekend with three distinctive choreographic voices. First there’s the elegance of Chris Schlichting, who brings his hypnotic and elusive style to a new duet. April Sellers’ bombastic shimmer will be on display with “Patriot Erectors,” a piece tackling gender and identity. Darrius Strong brings emotional connection with the hip-hop pieces “Authentic Minds” and “Numb.” Arrive early to catch 5:30 p.m. “happy hour” showings of works-in-progress by Arena Dances on Thursday and Taja Will on Friday. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sat., the Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $20, 612-326-1811 southerntheater.org.)

SHEILA REGAN