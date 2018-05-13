SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom once joked his job doesn't involve much governing. But that's not stopping candidates from shelling out millions to replace him.

About $10 million has been spent on the race, including nearly $5 million from an independent group funded primarily by one of the candidates' fathers.

Democrats Eleni Kounalakis, Ed Hernandez and Jeff Bleich lead the pack in raising money heading into the June 5 primary. Their campaigns had spent a combined $3.7 million as of mid-April.

Four Republicans are also vying for the job. Cole Harris won the California Republican Party's endorsement and has spent about $1.9 million. His campaign is funded almost entirely by his personal wealth. Another Democrat, two candidates without party affiliation and a libertarian are also on the ballot.