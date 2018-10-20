OAK CREEK, Wis. — Two candidates vying for House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat in Wisconsin exchanged jabs over attack ads and other issues in their first debate of the campaign season.

The event at Oak Creek City Hall Friday between Democrat Randy Bryce and Republican Bryan Steil (STYLE) heated up quickly when Bryce criticized ads that point out his numerous arrests and financial struggles. He called them "nasty horrible ads."

Steil portrayed Bryce as a liberal with radical ideas that do not mesh with voters in the 1st Congressional District.

The candidates also argued about health care, immigration and gun-control measures.

Bryce and Steil have scheduled two more debates, on Tuesday and Oct. 29.

Ryan has held the seat for 20 years but announced in April he will not seek re-election.