– The historic drive to impeach and remove President Donald Trump has consumed Washington like a fever dream for months, but for politicians and activists girding for the 2020 elections, it's been another story.

Democratic presidential candidates barely mention it. Republicans running in swing states have been trying to change the subject. In battleground states like Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to engage voters on kitchen-table issues, not impeachment.

"We are in a tough spot here," said Martha Laning, the former Democratic Party chair of Wisconsin, where the party is trying to rebuild the "blue wall" that once buttressed Democratic presidential nominees. "We want to do what we have to do on this and move on."

At the Democratic fundraising powerhouse Priorities USA, a super PAC that is planning to spend $100 million on anti-Trump digital and television advertising before the party even chooses its nominee, officials do not envision a single ad will focus on impeachment.

After all the drama in Congress and fulminating from the White House, the political fallout may be an anticlimax: This moment in history seems likely to intensify, not change, voters' attitudes toward Trump.

His dismal job performance ratings have changed little since impeachment began. The economy keeps humming. A significant trade deal was just inked. The courts are being reshaped in Trump's image as White House judicial nominees cruise to confirmation. But Trump's standing seems as immune to good news as bad.

"His ratings have been stable through months of impeachment discussion — it is hard to imagine that being true for another president," said GOP pollster Bill Mc­­Inturff. "On the other hand, with an economy this good, other presidents would be enjoying higher approval ratings."

The impeachment drama will doubtless help candidates in both parties motivate their activist base, at least somewhat. But when it comes to persuading swing voters in battleground states, impeachment creates risks in either party.

When a GOP-dominated House voted in December of 1998 to impeach Bill Clinton, the party's predictions that voters would reward them for it had already been shattered in midterm elections the previous month. Republicans lost seats that year, the first time a party not controlling the White House suffered losses that deep into a presidency in 150 years.

"By the time we get to the 2020 election, impeachment is likely to seem small in the rear-view mirror," Paul Begala, who was a senior adviser to Clinton, wrote in an e-mail. "In 1998, impeachment hurt the GOP badly. I see no evidence of that boomerang effect this time."

The wild card, of course, is Trump himself. He may not hesitate to make his grievances about the impeachment a pillar of his re-election campaign, regardless of the damage that could do to Republican lawmakers.

"I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election," Trump wrote in his angry six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power."