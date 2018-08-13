ST. PAUL, Minn. — Candidates running for Minnesota governor are hitting the road on the eve of Tuesday's primary.

Monday marked the final day of campaigning for both parties to choose a nominee for Minnesota's top office in November. It's one of many races on the ballot Tuesday, when voters will choose nominees for attorney general, U.S. Senate and more.

Democratic Rep. Tim Walz was set for a campaign event at a St. Paul high school Monday morning. State Rep. Erin Murphy had planned to drop into coffee shops across the metro area, while Attorney General Lori Swanson was campaigning in the Duluth area.

Among Republicans, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty was planning to swing through southern suburbs and down into southern Minnesota. Jeff Johnson was making media stops in the Moorhead area and Rochester.