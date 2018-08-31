Sharp differences on taxes and government spending emerged Friday as gubernatorial nominees Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson debated at the State Fair.

Johnson, a Republican Hennepin County commissioner, said he supports overall cuts in the state human services and welfare budgets and would audit other programs to find ways to trim spending.

His opponent, Johnson said, has made “40 promises to increase spending, many of them by a lot.”

Walz, a DFLer who represents the First Congressional District in the U.S. House, reiterated that he’s “open to this conversation about” increasing gas taxes to fund transportation improvements. But he took issue with Johnson’s characterization that he wants to increase spending.

Minnesotans, Walz said, are “willing to pay their fair share” to invest in education and people’s futures. He promised to identify inefficiencies in state programs and make cuts where necessary.

The debate sponsored by Minnesota Public Radio at the fairground’s Dan Patch Park attracted a big, rowdy and divided audience that heartily cheered and booed both candidates. In response to one batch of jeers, Johnson said, “I love the tolerance of the left.”

After three mostly genial encounters, the two candidates also aimed some pointed words at one another with Election Day just over nine weeks away.

Johnson called Walz a “feel-good candidate” with unrealistic goals. Walz in turn compared Johnson’s support for cutting taxes to that of President Donald Trump and criticized Johnson for focusing on the state’s problems.

“I don’t believe Minnesota is failing,” Walz said. “I believe in this state and I’m optimistic.”

Johnson broached ongoing questions about the future of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, a DFL candidate for state attorney general who has been accused of domestic abuse. “Where does Tim stand” on Ellison’s future, the Republican asked.

In response, Walz said the allegations “must be taken seriously” and should be investigated. If evidence of wrongdoing emerges, he said, Ellison could be asked to “step aside.”