MADISON, Wis. — Candidates are filing their nomination papers to run for two vacant legislative seats.

The 1st Senate District and the 42nd Assembly District have been vacant since December when Gov. Scott Walker appointed the Republican incumbents, Frank Lasee and Keith Ripp, to positions in his administration. Walker last month set special elections to fill the spots, with primaries on May 15 and the general elections on June 12.

Candidates had until the end of the day Tuesday to file nomination papers.

Two Republicans — state Rep. Andre Jacque and Alex Renard — and one Democrat, Caleb Frostman, have already filed for the Senate seat.

Republicans Spencer Zimmerman, Colleen Locke-Murphy and Jon Plumer, Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd and independent Gene Rubinstein have filed in the Assembly race.