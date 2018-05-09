MADISON, Wis. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell's telling of a crude joke at a public event is drawing criticism from his primary opponents.

Mitchell on Wednesday told a joke about texting his wife telling her what he was up to. The punch line was Mitchell saying "I'm taking a (expletive)."

Mitchell is one of more than a dozen Democrats seeking the party's nomination in the Aug. 14 primary.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that other Democratic candidates who heard him tell the joke at a forum about road funding were upset by it.

State Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire, called it troubling and inappropriate. Matt Flynn also said it was inappropriate.

Mitchell defended it, saying "You can't use the word (expletive) nowadays?"