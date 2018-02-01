White House drops pick for South Korea envoy

The White House's original choice for U.S. ambassador to South Korea is no longer expected to be nominated after he privately expressed disagreement with the Trump administration's North Korea policy, officials said.

Victor Cha, an academic who served in the George W. Bush administration, raised his concerns with National Security Council officials over their consideration of a limited strike on North Korea aimed at sending a message without sparking a wider war — a risky concept known as a "bloody nose" strategy.

Cha also objected to the administration's threats to tear up a bilateral trade deal with Seoul that Trump has called unfair to U.S. companies. The administration last week imposed new tariffs on imports on washing machines and solar energy panels, a move criticized by the South Korean government.

The White House had spent months conducting a security and financial background check on Cha, and U.S. officials formally notified Seoul in December of Trump's intent to send his nomination to the Senate. South Korean officials quickly signed off on Cha, a formal process in international affairs.

Newspapers in Seoul hailed his pending appointment in December, and South Korean diplomats in Washington hoped to have him in place in time for the Winter Olympics on Feb. 9.

But the nomination never came. A senior administration official confirmed this week that the White House had moved on to other potential candidates.

Washington Post