MADISON, Wis. — A two-time cancer survivor and Wisconsin state lawmaker is accusing Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers of lying about blaming Gov. Scott Walker for rising health care costs.

State Rep. Mary Felzkowski appears in the new campaign ad released Thursday by Walker's campaign. It's the latest salvo in the battle over health care that's been a central focus of the governor's race.

The ad comes on the same day that Walker's office announced that premiums for insurance plans sold in the private market through the Affordable Care Act will drop more than 4 percent next year thanks to a new reinsurance program.

Felzkowski says in the ad that "Tony Evers is lying when he blames Scott Walker for higher health care costs."

Evers has said Walker should have accepted federal Medicaid money to help pay for health care costs.