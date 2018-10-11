Jimmy Butler said he was ready to practice again Thursday, a day after he memorably returned to the Timberwolves and confronted teammates and the front office.

Except there was no practice.

The Wolves canceled their previously scheduled practice and media availability set for Thursday in advance of Friday’s preseason finale at Milwaukee, allowing Butler’s eventful Wednesday to simmer without anyone from the organization trying to comment on what happened or try to cast in a positive light.

It was a curious move considering coach Tom Thibodeau and some Wolves players have said in recent days there is still a lot to work on ahead of Wednesday’s opener in San Antonio.

ESPN released the full transcript of its Wednesday interview with Butler and in it he confirmed what the Star Tribune and others reported about his meeting with coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau — that this meeting wasn’t the first time Butler told Thibodeau he wanted out of Minnesota.

“It wasn’t a week before [training camp opened],” Butler said. “We’ve been talking all summer long, everybody knew the truth throughout the organization because I’m going to tell you the truth. Like it or not, anybody, fans, whatever. Like it or not, it wasn’t just then, so we can put that to rest. It was not just then.”

The Wolves had offered Butler a four-year, $110 million extension over the summer, but Butler turned it down, insisting that he wanted the Wolves to renegotiate his current contract (which was allowed under the CBA) for five years, $177.2 million.

The Wolves didn’t do that, because it would have necessitated burdensome salary-cap maneuvering to accommodate the deal.

But Butler insisted to ESPN his issue with the Wolves was “not about money.”

“It’s about saying we need you. We want you here. We can’t do this without you,” Butler said. “And that was the disconnect all along. You’re saying one thing and … I mean I’ve learned enough times in life that saying something is completely different from acting upon it. Actions speak louder than words, whatever quote you want to use. And when it came to that point, it was like I let you all know what the deal was as soon as you traded for me.”

In practice Wednesday, Butler reportedly directed his frustration at Wolves general manager Scott Layden, delivering an expletive-laced message that the team can’t win without him.

He also had a confrontation with Karl-Anthony Towns, who Butler has criticized along with teammate Andrew Wiggins, for not working hard enough to fulfill their potential. That relationship is one of the reasons Butler would like to play elsewhere, a point he reaffirmed in his ESPN interview when he said his relationship with the team likely could not be “fixed.”

The Wolves were slated to travel Thursday to Milwaukee ahead of their preseason game against the Bucks, who defeated the Wolves 125-107 on Sunday as the Wolves defense struggled again. Multiple players and Thibodeau have said the Wolves could use more practice time to work on that end of the floor.

“It’s all about talking, communication and having that strong communication level so we know when to do and not to do certain things,” forward Taj Gibson said.

But the Wolves decided not to practice, which meant no players nor Thibodeau had to address the media. It’s unclear if Butler will travel and play Friday.