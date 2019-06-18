A 21-month-old boy from Canby, Minn., died Saturday of injuries he sustained after he was accidentally run over in Freeland Township.

The incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. on private property when a 2010 GMC Acadia ran over the child, according to a statement issued Monday by Lac qui Parle Sheriff Allen Anderson. He did not say who was driving the vehicle, which was registered to the boy’s parents.

Cade Vincent Delmonico was transported to Sanford Canby Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The incident is being considered an accident, Anderson said.

It remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office. The Canby police, Yellow Medicine Sheriff’s office and Sanford Canby Ambulance provided assistance at the scene.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Canby, with burial to follow at a later date.

Cade’s obituary notice, published by the Houseman Funeral Home, says the boy loved the farm and animals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Cade’s honor be sent to the Yellow Medicine County 4-H. Cade is survived by has parents, Vincent and Natalie Delmonico, sister Audrey and brother Carson.

“In honor of Cade, please continue to live life by being loving, polite and silly,” the notice says.