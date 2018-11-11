MONTREAL — Andrew Shaw scored twice, Tomas Tatar had the go-ahead goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night, spoiling Max Pacioretty's homecoming.

Charles Hudon and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored to help the Canadiens snap a two-game skid and improve to 9-5-3. Max Domi had two assists to extend his points streak to six games, and Antti Niemi made 34 saves.

Former Canadiens captain Pacioretty was kept off the scoresheet despite taking nine shots on goal in his first game at the Bell Centre as a visiting player. Pacioretty was dealt to the Golden Knights in the offseason in return for Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a second-round draft pick. The 29-year-old was given a standing ovation following a video tribute prior to puck drop.

Brad Hunt, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and William Karlsson scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 shots.

Tatar scored the winner at 12:17 when his cross-crease pass to Phillip Danault deflected off Shea Theodore's stick and in.

Shaw tied it at 3 at 9:26 of the third, swatting a bouncing puck over the pad of an outstretched Fleury.

NOTES: Carey Price served as Niemi's backup after conceding at least four goals in four straight games. ... Canadiens defenseman David Schlemko made his season debut.

UP NEXT

Golden Knight: At Boston on Sunday.

Canadiens: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.