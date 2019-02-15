TORONTO — Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin each had a goal and an assist and Canada beat the United States 4-3 on Thursday night to tie the best-of-three Rivalry Series at a game apiece.
The series ends Sunday in Detroit. The U.S. won the opener 1-0 on Tuesday night in London, Ontario.
Laura Fortino and Briane Jenner also scored and Genevieve Lecasse made 24 saves — 15 in the third period. Alex Carpenter, Hannah Brandt and Brianna Decker scored for the U.S., and Katie Burt stopped 26 shots.
Rattray scored at 7:06 of the third to put the Canadians ahead 4-2.
Decker made it 4-3 at 10:34, shoveling a loose puck past Lecasse in front.
