RIO DE JANEIRO — Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the Rio Open final Saturday, beating Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 3-6, 6-3,
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime will face Serbia's Laslo Djere on Sunday. Dere advanced in a walkover after Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene withdrew because of a right leg injury.
Auger-Aliassime also beat second-seed Fabio Fognini of Italy, Chile's Christian Garin and Spain's Jaume Munar in the clay-court event.
Both finalists are seeking their first ATP Tour title.
