DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat American Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-4 on Friday at the Delray Beach Open to earn the second semifinal berth of his career.
The 18-year-old Shapovalov lost only five points on his first serve and was never broken. His opponent Saturday is still to be determined as the late match Friday between No. 8-seeded Chung Hyeon of South Korea and American wild-card Frances Tiafoe was suspended because of rain. That match will be played on Saturday.
The other semifinal will match American Steve Johnson against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany. Johnson advanced by beating Evgeny Donsoy of Russia 6-1, 6-4, and Gojowczyk defeated American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 6-3.
