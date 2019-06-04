For decades, Canada's indigenous people have warned that a disproportionately large number of their women and girls were vanishing or being killed, that police investigations were careless, and that their pleas for help were ignored.

On Monday, the government-appointed commission investigating the claims announced its explosive conclusion: Canada's indigenous women and girls are "under siege," and their deaths and disappearances amount to "a race-based ­genocide."

The Canadian National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls released its final report in Gatineau, Quebec, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and victims' families.

"Genocide is the sum of the social practices, assumptions and actions detailed within this report," the commission concluded. It laid out in detail over more than 1,200 pages how a mix of "appalling apathy" and "colonialist structures" has fueled a "national tragedy" centuries in the ­making.

"This is not what Canada is supposed to be about," the commission wrote. "It is not what it purports to stand for."

The commission itself has drawn criticism for staff turnover and an alleged lack of transparency. Critics say the process won't bring justice because the panel wasn't granted the authority to compel police to reopen cases.

Trudeau, who promised a "total renewal" of Canada's relationship with its 1.6 million indigenous people, launched the $92 million inquiry shortly after assuming office in 2015.

"This is an uncomfortable day for Canada, but it is an essential day," he said Monday. He promised to review the report and to implement a plan. The report "will not be placed on a shelf to collect dust," he promised.

The commission, headed by Marion Buller, British Columbia's first female indigenous judge, crisscrossed the country for more than two years to take testimony from roughly 2,400 witnesses, including survivors and family members of victims.

They described the ­bodies of sisters, mothers and daughters being dredged out of rivers or found along a desolate stretch of British Columbia highway where so many indigenous women and girls have disappeared or been killed that it's called the "Highway of Tears."

Witnesses told the commission that police were slow to launch missing-persons investigations and quick to label unexplained deaths as drownings, suicides or drug overdoses, even when evidence suggested foul play.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported 1,181 cases of murdered or missing indigenous women and girls from 1980 to 2012. Indigenous women are six times as likely to be victims of homicide than non-indigenous women, the government agency Statistics Canada reported in 2017.

But those figures could be a gross undercount, according to the commission, which concluded that "no one knows the exact number" because thousands of deaths and disappearances "have likely gone unrecorded."

The commission concluded that colonial violence, racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia against indigenous women and girls have become so woven into the fabric of their lives that many have become accustomed to it.

Contributing to the violence, the commission said, are historical trauma from government-directed family separation policies, residential schools and land dispossession; social and economic marginalization, and a lack of willingness among Canadian institutions to change.

An "absolute paradigm shift" is needed "to dismantle colonialism within Canadian society," the commission said.

Among its 231 recommendations, the commission advised creating an independent task force to investigate unresolved cases, increasing punishments for violent offenses when the victims are indigenous women and granting indigenous languages the same official status as English and French.

"Today, we hold up a mirror to Canada," Buller said.