KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Canadian aid worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Nepal for sexually abusing two boys who were found at his home last year.
Kavre District Court official Thakur Chandra Trital said Tuesday the judge had issued the sentence on Monday against Peter Dalglish, a year after he was arrested at his home with the boys, who were then 12 and 14.
The judge had convicted Dalglish of the charges last month. The judge also ordered him to pay 500,000 rupees ($4,500) each to the two victims as compensation.
Dalglish was arrested from his mountain villa in April 2018 and charged with sexually abusing children. He had denied the charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Canadian gets to 9 years in prison in Nepal for abusing boys
A Canadian aid worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Nepal for sexually abusing two boys who were found at his home last year.
World
Lam says Hong Kong bill is 'dead' but unclear if demand met
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday the effort to amend an extradition bill was dead, but it wasn't clear if the legislation was being withdrawn as protesters have demanded.
World
US to apply tariffs to Mexican fabricated steel imports
The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that it has decided to once again apply tariffs on fabricated steel imports from Mexico.
World
Saudi Arabia says it intercepts bomb-laden Yemen rebel drone
Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting "civilian infrastructure" in the kingdom.
World
Rights group calls Duterte's drug war crime against humanity
Amnesty International urgently called for international pressure and an immediate U.N. investigation to help end what it says are possible crimes against humanity in the Philippine president's bloody anti-drug crackdown.