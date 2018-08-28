WASHINGTON — Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is discussing how to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Before entering the USTR building, Freeland told reporters she is "encouraged by the progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor."
Freeland hurried to Washington a day after the Trump administration reached a preliminary deal Monday with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
It is the first time Freeland has met with her U.S. counterparts in Washington since May.
