In 1986, filmmaker Denys Arcand made “The Decline of the American Empire,” a talky ensemble comedy preoccupied with Canada’s descent into moral and political malaise.

With “The Barbarian Invasions,” in 2003, Arcand continued his cultural critique, focusing on the same group of academics and adulterers, who by this time were confronting mortality and a post-9/11 reality that had rendered their once cherished ideologies useless.

With “The Fall of the American Empire,” Arcand leaves the core characters of his previous films behind, but not their concerns. Once again, he strives to mix comedy and thoughtfulness — here with uneven success — to comment on a society in which almost every good, service and relationship has been corporatized and commodified and in which values have been reduced to their most cynically transactional.

The film’s protagonist, Pierre-Paul (Alexandre Landry), is an idealistic philosophy graduate whose job as a UPS-like delivery man affords him a sunny, book-lined apartment in Montreal. As the movie opens, he is haranguing his girlfriend, a bank teller, about the intellectual poverty of novelists, philosophers and especially politicians. “I’m too intelligent,” the self-serious and ethically rigid Pierre-Paul says at one point. “It’s a handicap.”

When he comes into an unexpected fortune after witnessing a crime, the film promises to turn into a classic caper flick, animated as much by vivid miscreants and improbable plot contrivances as by outrage at the obscene levels of corruption, inequality and greed infecting common life.

But if the movie finds Arcand in justifiably high dudgeon and in firm command of the story’s swift pace, the tone is far more uneven, never quite achieving the comic liftoff that feels continually at hand.

The characters are foils for the filmmaker’s anxieties about modern life, here having mostly to do with the hypocrisy of the financial and legal worlds, as well as his longtime bête noire, the Canadian health bureaucracy: One petty criminal winds up in a hospital room that seems to be a jury-rigged broom closet.

Floating in an unconvincing middle ground between realism and madcap fantasy, “The Fall of the American Empire” is at its best when Arcand is taking his potshots from a sly side angle.

Perhaps the film’s biggest laugh comes early, when alert viewers will notice that a scruffy strip-mall shop used as a money-laundering front is called Hollywood. Message received, Monsieur Arcand, and well played.