Another wave of wildfire smoke from southwest Canada and the Pacific Northwest is leaving a distinct odor over much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and adversely affecting other parts of the United States, officials said Monday.

"The thickest smoke is presently from west-central Minnesota into the Twin Cities and southward," said an air quality notification issued Monday afternoon by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

The MPCA said it expects strong winds out of the northwest will help push the smoke south of Minnesota.

Air quality should improve further on Tuesday and Wednesday, as cool northwest winds continue to keep most of the wildfire smoke from concentrating over the area.

Much the same is being experienced across a large swath of Iowa, where hazy skies cut visibility at the Davenport Municipal Airport to 2½ miles.

The fires in Montana's Glacier National Park and outside of California's Yosemite National Park not only disrupted Labor Day travel plans, they were threatening the areas' natural and man-made icons.

A 14-square-mile fire that consumed a historic Glacier backcountry chalet last week was moving Monday afternoon toward Lake McDonald Lodge, a focal point for park visitors. Rangers led out tourists, laid hoses and sprinklers around the hotel and were standing guard as the wind drives the blaze down the mountainside toward the lake's shores.

Outside Yosemite, it's not clear whether a 15-square-mile fire has damaged any of the 2,700-year-old trees in the Nelder Grove.

The fires Sunday compelled crews to rescue about 140 hikers who had spent the night in the woods after fire broke out along the popular Columbia River Gorge Trail in Oregon.

A sudden gusty series of rainstorms allowed Los Angeles, however, to cancel evacuation orders for a wildfire that the mayor called the largest in the city's history and sent beach umbrellas and toy shovels bouncing down Southern California beaches late Sunday.