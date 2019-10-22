– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived scandal and missteps to win a plurality of seats in Parliament in Canada’s federal election, news media here projected, but he failed to retain his majority, leaving his government dependent on the support of smaller parties to advance his agenda.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party has won more seats than Andrews Scheer’s Conservatives, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and CTV News projected shortly after polls closed Monday night, but fell short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

It will be Canada’s fourth minority government in 15 years, and a rebuke to Trudeau, the 47-year-old Liberal leader who swept to power in 2015 with a stunning landslide victory.

Without a majority, Trudeau could try to pass bills on a case-by-case basis, negotiating for the support of one or more of the other parties. He could also establish a formal coalition, in which parties share Cabinet seats, but such arrangements are rare in Canada.

The first test of a minority government is the Speech from the Throne, in which the leader puts forth his agenda, and it’s put to a vote. If Trudeau loses, his government collapses. The governor general, who represents the queen in Canada, could then call on other parties to try to form a government to avoid another election.

The vote Monday capped an acrimonious contest dominated by scandal and personal attacks. Polls throughout the six-week campaign showed Trudeau’s Liberals in a dead heat with Scheer’s Conservatives, a competition that would have seemed far-fetched when Trudeau swept to power four years ago, riding a wave of support reminiscent of the enthusiasm for his father, longtime Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, a generation earlier.

But unkept promises and scandal blunted the telegenic Liberal leader’s prospects. He cast himself as a steward of the environment, but bought an oil pipeline last year for $3.4 billion. His former attorney general, the first indigenous woman in that role, accused him and his senior aides this year of improperly pressuring her to interfere in the criminal prosecution of a Quebec-based construction giant. Last month, images and a video of a younger Trudeau in brownface and blackface damaged his reputation as a champion of diversity. He apologized, repeatedly.

“He can’t even remember how many times he put blackface on, because the fact of the matter is he’s always wearing a mask,” Scheer, 40, crowed during one debate.

Scheer, a “pro-Brexit before it was cool” father of five, struggled to expand support for the Conservatives outside of their base. He drew criticism for his opposition to abortion, his refusal to say whether he still opposed same-sex marriage, and for the revelation late in the race that he held U.S. citizenship.

In Mississauga, Ontario, an ethnically diverse, middle-class Toronto suburb, roughly two dozen voters lined up outside a gymnasium at St. Jude Separate School early Monday waiting for the polls to open. A kindergarten teacher explained to her wide-eyed students: “They’re picking our prime minister.”

But for Moez Mawani, the campaign was uninspiring. The retired business owner voted for the incumbent Liberal candidate in his district, but with no great enthusiasm.

“It was a matter of picking the better of the two evils,” he said.

Terence Norton, a retired director of a pharmaceutical company, opted for the Conservative challenger. He said the Conservatives would “put more money in the pockets of average Canadians.”

Simon Malevich, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, was one of the 4.7 million people who voted early. He cast a ballot for the Conservatives in 2015, but has since had a “change of heart” — this time, he voted for the New Democratic Party.

“I don’t think Justin Trudeau has lived up to the promises that he made in 2015,” said Malevich, 24. “I’m worried about inaction on climate change. I don’t think it was a good idea that we bought a pipeline.”

At a packed rally in Richmond Hill, Ontario, over the weekend, Scheer supporters aimed a chant of “lock him up” at Trudeau. Scheer tried to turn them to “vote him out.”

Trudeau voted in his Montreal riding, or district, of Papineau on Monday morning, accompanied by his wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, and their three children. As he left the polling center, he was heckled by a man with a sign who called him a “climate criminal.”