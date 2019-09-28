– Four years ago, Emmanuel Amoussa, a chemistry student, voted for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, drawn by what he saw as a young progressive leader whose policies on climate change and immigration resonated with him and other members of his generation.

This time, though, Amoussa, 22, won’t be voting for Trudeau’s Liberal Party. Disappointed by the prime minister’s environmental policies and put off by recent revelations that he dressed in brownface 18 years ago, Amoussa said he planned to vote for the Green Party.

“In the last election, Justin Trudeau seemed like a real change, but he has let me down,” Amoussa said this past week during a lunch break from classes.

Trudeau swept to power in 2015, in part thanks to enthusiastic support from young people. But analysts said he could lose the election this time if disenchanted young voters like Amoussa stay home on Election Day, or split the vote by turning to another left-leaning party like the Greens or the New Democratic Party.

As the Oct. 21 election approaches, significant numbers of those voters appear to have already abandoned him. The most recent polling data shows that about 28% of voters under 35 support Trudeau’s Liberals, according to Léger, a leading polling company in Montreal, compared with 37% on the eve of the 2015 election.

The drop in youth support is particularly important because the Liberals and the Conservative Party are running neck-and-neck. Even a small shift could decide the election, said Jean-Marc Léger, chief executive of Léger.

Anna Gainey, former president of the Liberal Party and a major architect of Trudeau’s political rise, said attracting young voters was inevitably harder now because Trudeau, a fresh face in 2015, is an ­incumbent.

“If they don’t show up, things can change very quickly,” she said, noting that voters under 35 have surpassed baby boomers to constitute the largest bloc of voters.

In 2015, Trudeau presented himself as someone who wouldn’t do politics as usual. He attracted millennials by, among other things, promising to legalize recreational marijuana, which he did.

A prime minister ideally suited to Instagram, where he has more than 3 million followers, Trudeau’s penchant for wearing funky socks, doing gravity-defying yoga poses and taking selfies also endeared him to many younger voters.

But at 47, he is no longer the youngest contender. Both his rivals — Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, and the leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh — are 40.

And a string of controversies this year has taken a toll.

Earlier in the year, Trudeau’s former justice minister and attorney general, who is an indigenous woman, accused him and his mostly male aides of bullying her on how to handle a criminal case against a major Canadian corporation.

He also alienated some young voters with his decision to use 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in government money, or $3.4 billion, to buy a pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific.

In Montreal, Trudeau said that if the Liberals were re-elected, his government would plant 2 billion trees to fight climate change.

But as he marched against climate change in Montreal on Friday, a group of nearby young protesters chanted: “What about the pipeline? What about the pipeline?”