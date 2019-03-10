TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is engulfed in a no-money, no-sex scandal in which nothing illegal happened, but the fallout could topple him in the election this fall.

Two high-profile women in Trudeau's Cabinet resigned in protest, and his top aide quit too. The ex-justice minister and attorney general says Trudeau and senior members of his government inappropriately tried to pressure her to instruct prosecutors to avoid criminal prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company.

Trudeau denies applying any inappropriate pressure and insists he and his officials were only pointing out that prosecution could endanger thousands of jobs. A conviction would make the company ineligible for government contracts.

The opposition Conservative leader has called on Trudeau to resign. Other Liberal lawmakers have expressed confidence in him.